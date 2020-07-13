NEW YORK, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Taste Beauty today announces the launch of Defendr+™, an effective line of FDA-approved hand sanitizers that provide safe, reliable protection against 99% of germs.
Taste Beauty saw the need for a modern hand sanitizing solution in light of the current COVID-19 health crisis and within weeks was able to act quickly to manufacture a safe, high-quality product, now available at Target stores online and nationwide, as well as other national retailers.
The product is free of harsh chemicals and its powerful scent-free and moisturizing formula contains just four gentle ingredients, including 70% Ethyl Alcohol, which meets the CDC's recommendations for hand hygiene.
Defendr+™ comes in a broad range of product sizes including 16, 8, 2 and 1-fluid-ounce bottles. The 16-fluid-ounce bottle is perfect for frequent home hand sanitizing. The 1-fluid-ounce bottle comes with a convenient rubber holder that clips to a backpack or handbag, ideal for sanitizing on-the-go.
"I love this hand sanitizer. It only takes a small drop to cover your whole hands—even in between your fingers—and it leaves your hands silky smooth!" says Heather, a Defendr+™ user in New Jersey.
"Defendr+™ is the most ambitious launch for Taste Beauty's Taste Labs division, and we couldn't be more excited to bring this brand to market," said Alex Fogelson, Co-Founder & CEO of Taste Beauty. "Defendr+™ is positioned to become a household name synonymous with keeping families safe, protected and secure – meeting the moment of our current world."
Defendr+™ is giving back to the New York Community by contributing to the Robin Hood COVID-19 Relief Fund. Products will also be donated to protect the FDNY through the FDNY Foundation to show gratitude to these men and women for their selfless service, especially during the pandemic.
Defendr+™ will be available starting July 13th, 2020 in all Target stores and on Target.com. For more information on Defendr+ visit http://www.defendrlabs.com .
About Taste Beauty: Headquartered in NYC, Taste Beauty is a boutique manufacturer and marketer of innovative beauty and personal care products, distributed throughout all retail channels. Taste Beauty leverages 3D printing to create unique, custom packaging, and has brand partnerships with leading entertainment, food and beverage companies to bring fun, safe and high-quality products to life with rapid speed to market. To learn more visit http://www.taste-beauty.com.
Media Contact:
Lauren Zack
Taste Beauty
lauren@taste-beauty.com