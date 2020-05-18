BOSTON, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TB12, the health and wellness brand co-founded by six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and business partner Alex Guerrero, announces today the launch of Protect, an immunity blend supplement made from clinically studied ingredients. The launch marks the first co-branded product with VitalFit, a wellness and nutrition company that offers plant-based fitness recovery products, which was acquired by TB12 earlier this year. The new formula was developed in order to help the body recover from every day and exercise-induced strain.
Protect is TB12's latest offering in the nutrition and supplements category as the brand continues to expand its holistic approach to health and wellness. For athletes, Protect fills in the gap between traditional exercise recovery (aches, pains, and soreness) and recovery of a key bodily function – your immune system. For non-athletes, Protect was found to not only help counter the effects of everyday stressors on your immune system, but to increase vigor and reduce fatigue and tension.*
The clinically studied ingredients in Protect help the immune system recover from a variety of stressors while enhancing key immune functions* and are shown to have the following benefits:
- Larch Tree - Stimulates activity of natural killer cells, increases the release of cytokines and the number of macrophages, and clinical studies show that it can improve immune response and support healthy subjects during cold & flu season
- Beta Glucan - Helps immune cells find and eliminate bacteria, germs and foreign challengers while increasing the number of circulating white blood cells
- Elderberry - Anti-viral properties help prevent viruses from effecting healthy cells, high antioxidant profile strengthens and protects cells from oxidative stress
- Zinc - Helps prevent out-of-control inflammation from causing damage
- Vitamin C - Helps repair tissue and provides antioxidant support
"We are thrilled to be launching Protect, an efficacious innovative formula and a groundbreaking addition to the existing line of TB12 supplements," said John Burns, CEO of TB12. "Our focus on health and recovery has never been more important and we remain committed to providing exceptional high-quality products to help people do what they love better and for longer."
Protect is available globally online beginning May 18 for $45 USD. For more information, please visit www.TB12sports.com.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
About TB12
TB12 is transforming global health & wellness by empowering athletes to prevent injury, improve longevity, and perform their best. Inspired by the training method of 3-time NFL MVP and 6-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady and developed with his business partner and co-founder Alex Guerrero, TB12 delivers personalized, comprehensive programming to a worldwide audience. TB12 integrates revolutionary concepts in deep-force muscle pliability work, hydration, nutrition, functional strength & conditioning, and cognitive fitness. TB12 supports active individuals through an omni-channel approach that incorporates physical locations, immersive digital experiences, and innovative functional products. Information about TB12 products and services is available at TB12sports.com. To keep up with the latest TB12 news, please follow TB12 on Facebook (www.facebook.com/TB12sports), Instagram (www.instagram.com/TB12sports) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/TB12sports).
