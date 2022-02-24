ATLANTA, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Team Novo Nordisk, the world's first all-diabetes professional cycling team, and US-based UpLift Naturally announced a partnership for the 2022 season.
Uplift is a digital health company providing solutions to optimizing sleep for health and performance for travel and work. The riders and support staff of Team Novo Nordisk Pro Cycling and Development Team will use Uplift to reduce the effects of Jet Lag on performance.
"We compete all over the world and our schedule usually does not allow time to recover from Jet Lag," said Sergey Davidenko – VP of Operations and Sponsorships. "When I heard about Uplift, I had to try it. The team started testing the Uplift Jet Lag app over 2 years ago. There was skepticism among some members of our team, but that disappeared once they witnessed how other members benefited from the Uplift treatment."
Research data shows that Jet Lag weakens the immune system and negatively impacts performance. With this partnership, Uplift will support Team Novo Nordisk's athletes to reduce the impact of Jet Lag on the body's physiological systems and sleep.
"We are very excited to be entering into a partnership with Team Novo Nordisk," said Uplift CEO Ted Finn. "The Athletes and mission of Team Novo Nordisk inspire us to redefine what is possible with diabetes, and we are honoured and humbled to assist them in their journey. We know that races can be won or lost in a matter of seconds and that traveling across time zones impacts performance, and this is where we can make a difference."
