GRANTS PASS, Ore., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To help prospective senior residents and their families remotely explore long-term care communities for a possible move, Team Senior Referral Services, Southern Oregon's leading senior care advisory organization, recently introduced a new free virtual tour service. The three-way virtual tours are between the families, Team Senior, and the long-term care communities that Team Senior partners with. At a time when most facilities are closed for in-person tours, these virtual tours by Team Senior give prospective residents and their families the opportunity to explore areas of the community that they would have seen during a physical visit, as well as meet the staff working there, remotely from the safety of their homes. The virtual tours are conducted via FaceTime or Zoom.
Additionally, although office hours are currently closed, Team Senior staff members are working from home to continually assist families on a daily basis with decisions around long-term care. From monthly costs to quality of care to the capabilities and preferences of most facilities, Team Senior provides families with nearly every detail needed to make an informed decision about which community to move into. These services are provided for free to seniors and their families and require no commitment.
"At Team Senior, we understand that the biggest question Southern Oregon senior residents and their families seeking long-term care arrangements face during these unprecedented times is to move or not to move. And the inability to visit and assess a potential community is a major hurdle in their decision-making," said Jamie Callahan, Founder and CEO of Team Senior. "Through our virtual tours, families can see the living areas and meet the people working in our partnered communities remotely. And prior to the tour, we also offer to meet families in-person, while honoring social distancing mandates. We know it's a difficult time for many families, and we wanted to make our services as personal, thorough, and safe as possible."
Team Senior guides and supports families through the maze of Southern Oregon long-term care communities for free, allowing them the freedom to care for their loved ones without the pressure of searching for long-term care housing or in-home caregiving. Unlike many national referral companies that recommend facilities without having visited them, Team Senior has physically pre-screened, toured, and assessed all of the long-term care options in Southern Oregon. Every facility the organization recommends has been licensed by the State of Oregon.
Team Senior interacts with their partnered facilities on a regular basis and understands the rotation of caregivers, nurses, and doctors. The hands-on, intimate, and compassionate service that Team Senior provides is unmatched to those offered by national referral companies that service individuals and facilities across the country.
About Team Senior Referral Services
Team Senior Referral Services™ launched in 2016 to guide and support families through the maze of long-term care and assisted living options in Southern Oregon. The company has visited and physically pre-screened homes on behalf of its clients, and maintains a network of state-licensed facilities as part of giving clients the best options for their budget and circumstances. Being in the Rogue Valley, Team Senior Referral Services is very much in tune with what's happening in the Southern Oregon senior community. For more information, please visit TeamSenior.org.
