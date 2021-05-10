ATLANTA, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ARPR, an award-winning tech PR agency at the epicenter of the future of PR, today announced the addition of two high-growth healthcare technology clients to its portfolio of global innovators. The new brands, combined with growing scopes among existing clients, fueled the agency's healthIT practice group to grow by 25% in the first half of 2021.
Recent client additions to the ARPR healthIT practice group include:
- Cynerio - Headquartered in New York City, Cynerio is the world's leading provider of healthcare IoT cybersecurity and asset management solutions.
- Intelerad Medical Systems - Headquartered in Montreal, Intelerad is a global leader in enterprise imaging solutions, specializing in diagnostic viewing, imaging insights and analytics, and collaboration workflow solutions.
These global healthIT companies, among others, chose ARPR for its understanding of the technologies they're built on, industry challenges they're solving, the healthcare providers, clinicians and patients they serve as well as the agency's Panorama Approach, which tightly integrates traditional public relations, social media, content marketing and lead generation to drive measurable results.
"ARPR is an agency dedicated to redefining what public relations can achieve for its clients," said Melissa Baratta, the agency's healthIT practice group vice president. "In 2020, we hit the ground running - helping our healthcare clients navigate COVID-19. Now, we are using our heightened expertise to assist providers - from virtual care solutions to healthcare cybersecurity tools - market their products in a post-COVID environment. When combined, our healthcare industry expertise and our marketing communications prowess make us an unstoppable force in healthIT PR."
Since 2012, ARPR has won 10 awards for its work on behalf of its health tech clients. Moreover, the leading tech PR firm has been named a two-time grand prize finalist in Ragan's Health Care Agency of the Year contest. Click here to see how ARPR helped one AI-based healthcare company land 136 media placements in one year, resulting in a PRovoke SABRE Award for MedTech Campaign of the Year.
