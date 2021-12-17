NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The technological advances in medical imaging modalities act as a key factor augmenting the growth of the global medical imaging market. There is an increase in the need for digital medical imaging systems owing to their significant benefits. Digital medical imaging enables high-quality images, reduced radiation doses, and enhanced detectability for objects with low intrinsic contrast. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing has accelerated the speed and efficiency of medical imaging equipment. Key vendors are focusing on upgrading their imaging modalities with AI and cloud computing tools and software to increase the efficiency of their products and remain competitive in the market. For instance, in December 2017, GE Healthcare, a subsidiary of General Electric, entered into a partnership with NVIDIA Corp. (NVIDIA), an American technology company and one of the leading providers of visual computing technologies. The partnership was aimed to integrate the NVIDIA deep learning AI computing platform into GE Healthcare's 500,000 imaging devices.
Key Medical Imaging Market Report Highlights:
- Market growth 2021-2025: USD 13.49 billion
- Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.71%
- YoY growth (%): 6.25%
- Performing market contribution: North America at 38%
- Key consumer countries: US, Germany, Japan, France, and UK
Regional Market Analysis
With 38% of the growth originating from North America, this region will record a fast growth rate during 2021-2025. The US is the key country for the medical imaging market in North America. North America has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors.
The medical imaging market in North America is expected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advances, product launches, the growing number of awareness programs regarding the early diagnosis of diseases, and the high healthcare spending by people are the major factors that drive the growth of the market in North America.
Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies
The medical imaging market report offers information on several market vendors, including Canon Inc., Carestream Dental LLC, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shimadzu Corp., and Siemens Healthineers AG among others.
The global medical imaging market is highly competitive. The key vendors offer a broad range of products; have substantial financial, manufacturing, sales, marketing, and distribution resources; make significant investments in R&D; and have strong geographical coverage. They are increasing their R&D investments to develop new products and improve their existing products. These vendors have significant geographical coverage, with strong relationships with end-users. They are focused on expanding their businesses internationally and are generating a significant volume of their net sales from their international operations. In April 2021, Carestream Dental LLC - launched CS 2400P, a portable generator.
Key Market Drivers
Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the medical imaging market.
- Increasing prevalence of chronic conditions:
- The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological diseases, is expected to increase the demand for diagnostic products, including medical imaging systems, and subsequently drive the growth of the global medical imaging market during the forecast period.
Medical Imaging Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.71%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 13.49 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.25
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Performing market contribution
North America at 38%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, Japan, France, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Canon Inc., Carestream Dental LLC, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shimadzu Corp., and Siemens Healthineers AG
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
