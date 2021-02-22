PERRYSBURG, Ohio, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MEDsys Software Solutions, the leading provider of Software and Electronic Visit Verification to Home Care Franchises and Agencies, State Medicaid programs and Managed Care Organizations has been awarded Technology Headlines 2020 Company of the Year for Home Care Software.
The MEDsys platform, VinCENT, provides technology solutions to over 1,000 Home Care Franchises and Agencies including multiple State Medicaid and Managed Care Programs. Built by former home care agency owners, administrators, and operations staff, the company understands how home care works and brings the knowledge and expertise to help home care agencies run successfully. VinCENT has innovative products that automate workflow and improve efficiency while increasing profitability, patient referrals, and client satisfaction.
The MEDsys Mission Statement, Uniting Homecare Expertise with innovative Technology for Your Success is what drives the company. "Helping our customers solve key business problems, like how to handle the COVID Crisis which hit Home Care hard, drives us," explains Ritch Adams, CEO of MEDsys. The company had also released a real-time screening and reporting tool in March 2020 to help homecare agencies handle the COVID-19 situation effectively.
Unlike its peers that predominantly sell their services, MEDsys Software Solutions is focused on continually evolving based on customer input and direction. This has earned them the name "customer-centric solution provider" and has also enabled them to build long-lasting relationships with some of the largest home care companies in North America.
"MEDsys has been a true partner with Home Instead developing and evolving their Software and Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) to help us deliver the outstanding Care to our clients and the tools to support our caregivers and the franchise network," explains Mary Alexander, VP Home Instead.
The MEDsys Implementation and Training team works diligently to educate the customer's staff on the software's full potential to tailor their unique workflow to their best practices. Communication is critical to improving workflow automation as VinCENT offers the most up to date communication tools such as instant messaging, secure audio, and video, as well as portals for clients, staff, and payors. Transitioning to a paperless EHR in a digital world is effortless with VinCENT.
"We are proud of earning The Technology Headlines 2020 Company of the Year in Home Care Software," says Ritch Adams. "The award reinforces our commitment to our customers and the Home Care Industry to help grow our customers while improving the delivery of care in the home."
About MEDsys Software Solutions
Developed by industry experts with over a century's worth of experience in the home care and software industries, MEDsys is the complete technology solution for State Medicaid Programs, Managed Care Organizations and home care agencies. MEDsys is 100% web based with the state-of-the-art technology, offers convenient, real-time data exchange. The MEDsys solution includes the latest technologies that run our Mobility Platform including family and staff portals along with its leading Point of Care solution. Our software solution streamlines business operations, increases, and measures the quality of care being delivered and in turn drives profitability. MEDsys's VinCENT software solutions support Medicare, Medicaid, Skilled and non-skilled Private Duty, Pediatrics and Adult Nursing. VinCENT Electronic Visit Verification is the leading time and attendance product supporting State and MCO Medicaid Programs as well as with Home Care Agencies. MEDsys is the only choice for Home Care Agencies, State and Managed Care Organizations, as we offer one software solution that can manage all business lines. We offer powerful tools to automate and manage workflow. Our unique heritage has empowered our software to be personalized for the unique needs of any State, MCO and home care agency. Our World Class Support and Dedicated Account Management Team frees up your time as we become an extension of your team.
