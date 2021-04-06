TORONTO, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Three Phases Towards Success
A successful technology transfer must always be underpinned by solid scoping, planning and execution. From establishing a project's foundations to defining resources and developing schedules, through to data collection and reporting, it is key to outline all elements clearly from the outset.
This is the case for sterile injectables, which have special considerations to factor in on the path to market. From extractables and leachable analysis to lyophilization cycle robustness and process parameters, the transfer and equipment changes can have a significant effect on product formulations.
Join experts from Pfizer CentreOne, Lei Zheng, Global Technology & Engineering and Jennifer Quint, Senior Manager, Pfizer CentreOne Technology Services, in a live webinar on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 10am EDT (3pm BST/UK) in which they will discuss the three phases of a technology transfer on a sterile injectable project. They will cover how to bridge information gaps and facilitate the path to successful regulatory filing at this fundamental stage of drug development.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Technology Transfer in Sterile Injectables.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Ayesha Rashid, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x 272, arashid@xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks