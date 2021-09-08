SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In its effort to reverse our country's negative youth mental health trends, Embark Behavioral Health now operates multiple outpatient therapy centers across the country. These therapy centers offer teen-specialized, insurance-reimbursed outpatient mental health support for struggling teenagers and their families.
The centers complement Embark's best-in-class continuum of programs and are part of its internationally validated outcomes platform. Embark's outcomes platform evaluates and measures the health of Embark's families and students in real-time and exceeds the industry's highest quality of care and safety standards, using a 100-point safety scale to create joy and heal generations of families.
These outpatient centers of excellence allow families to get the help they need within their community. In addition, the centers offer premier programming for professionals looking to recommend effective, accessible, and local solutions to families.
The latest state-of-the-art center opened in Campbell, California, bringing Embark's total outpatient therapy centers to five. Like the other centers, this location offers a robust continuum of insurance-reimbursed outpatient services, including outpatient to psychiatric, intensive outpatient programming (IOP), and therapeutic day programming (PHP). The centers also provide local support, including virtual and wrap-around treatment services for families that have teens coming home from a treatment placement.
"Teen anxiety, depression, and suicide are at an all-time high. And communities and families need more access to local, high quality, affordable, teen-centered, specialized services. This is exactly what our families will find at Embark, Campbell. At this critical time in our community, we can no longer afford to delay access to high quality care," said Dawn Haliburton-Rudy, Embark at Campbell Executive Director.
According to "The 2020 California Children's Report Card," published by the Oakland-based advocacy organization Children Now, California received an "F" grade for its ratio of students to counselors, psychologists, social workers, and nurses on school campuses. The report also noted that mental illness is the leading cause of hospitalization among California's children.
"Recognizing that teen mental health is at epidemic levels, we cannot sit back and continue to watch families get lost in their communities. As an industry, we must come together to increase awareness, lower the stigma, and create more access to high-quality treatment services," said Alex Stavros, CEO of Embark Behavioral Health. "Problems in communities across the country are growing, and families cannot get the services and help they need. This can only be solved together and locally, which is why we will continue investing in outpatient centers," said Alex Stavros, CEO of Embark Behavioral Health.
Embark's current outpatient teen therapy centers include:
- Embark at Atlanta North, located in Alpharetta, Georgia, in the greater Atlanta area
- Embark at Cabin John, located in Cabin John, Maryland, in the Potomac and Washington DC metro area
- Embark at Campbell, located in Campbell, California, in the greater San Jose and San Francisco area
- Embark at Main Line, located in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, in the greater Philadelphia area
- Embark at Tysons Corner, located in Vienna, Virginia, in the Tysons Corner area
About Embark Behavioral Health
Embark Behavioral Health is a leading network of clinics and programs offering premier mental health treatment for adolescents and young adults. Dedicated to its mission of reversing the trends of adolescent and young adult anxiety, depression, and suicide by 2028, Embark is unlike any other behavioral health organization in the United States. Embark offers a full continuum and spectrum of services, a unique 25-years of specialization, a deep legacy of serving youth, and a set of internationally validated outcomes that drive treatment in real-time. For more information about Embark or its treatment programs, including wilderness therapy, long-term residential treatment centers, short-term residential treatment centers, day treatment, and partial hospitalization (PHP) programs, and intensive outpatient programs (IOP), visit embarkbh.com.
