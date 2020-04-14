ATLANTA, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- School closures have impacted at least 55.1 million students.
A recent study polled students aged 13 to 25 about their current mood, and the top three results were "frustrated" (54 percent), "nervous" (49 percent), and "disconnected" (40 percent).
With statistics:
- Suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death in adolescence
- 75% of all mental health issues appear during adolescence
- Gen Z is the loneliest generation
- 1 in 5 US adults are out of work
- The labor market's youngest workers have been hit hardest,
It's a no-brainer to know the Class of 2020 is struggling mentally, financially, and some physically, given our current COVID-19 pandemic.
Enter brother and sister mental health advocates, Charlie (15, high school freshman) & Hannah Lucas (18, high school senior). Creators of the award-winning app listed as a Top 25 Mental Health App for 2020, notOK App®, they have a solution to make the Class of 2020 feel less alone mentally, emotionally, and financially: WE ARE WELL | 2020 Virtual Prom, scheduled for May 2, 2020 from 9PM to 12AM EST.
The concept is simple: A virtual prom, hosted by an Instagram DJ, where high schoolers will be given cash grants that can be used for whatever immediate needs they may have: tuition, books, rooming fees, laptop, internet, or even basic needs such as food and shelter. Grants range from $100 to $1500 for a total of $20,000 cumulatively awarded!
To participate, high school juniors and seniors will have from 4/20 to 5/1 to create a video and post a video on social media on the topic: "Why staying connected is important," or "Why reaching out for help before a crisis is important."
"We chose those topics to make kids stop and really think about their mental health and how they can be proactive in getting help before a crisis," Hannah Lucas says.
"If your parents aren't working, you're struggling too. A little can go a long way to make someone feel like they matter and they're not alone," Charlie Lucas adds.
To learn more about WE ARE WELL | 2020 Virtual Prom, please email: Charlie & Hannah at more@wearewellprom.com.