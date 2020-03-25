AUSTIN, Texas, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Superior HealthPlan is encouraging members to utilize Superior's telehealth services to make sure they're still getting the care and support they need. This is especially important for members who may be feeling sick as they can consult with a doctor from their home. Telehealth services with a doctor in Superior's network are available at no cost or cost sharing to most members.
"Superior's telehealth services provide our members with 24-hour access to in-network healthcare providers for non-emergency medical issues," said Dr. David Harmon, Chief Medical Director at Superior. "This means our members can get medical advice, a prescription, and in some cases a diagnosis, by video or phone. We want to make sure all of our members are aware of this service so they can still have access to high-quality care while the threat of COVID-19 continues."
While a doctor will not be able to make a COVID-19 diagnosis during a telehealth visit, the doctor will be able to assess a member's condition and make recommendations for recuperating at home or visiting a clinic or hospital. The service can also be used to address a number of other health issues:
- Colds, flu and fevers
- Rash and skin conditions
- Sinuses or allergies
- Respiratory infections
- Behavioral health
Since becoming a standard feature of Superior coverage in August 2019, more than 7,000 Medicaid and CHIP members have used the service to access in-network providers, and 15,000 members have registered for the telehealth service.
To schedule a telehealth visit, Superior members can call their primary care provider's office to find out if they offer telehealth services or members can call Superior Member Services at the number on the back of their member ID card. For more information about Superior HealthPlan and its telehealth services, visit www.superiorhealthplan.com/telehealth.
About Superior HealthPlan
Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality health care throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with more than 4,000 employees in 9 offices throughout the state. Superior is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise offering both core Medicaid and specialty services. More information on Superior can be found at www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.