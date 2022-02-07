PLANO, Texas, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Epiq MD, Inc., the convergence of primary care, mental health, preventative, and wellness programs through an online healthcare platform, announces the expansion of its innovative Ambassador Program throughout a total of 15 U.S. states. The Ambassador Program, first announced in November of 2021, aims to combine community, entrepreneurship, and technology, in order to bring healthcare solutions to the 80 plus million uninsured and underinsured, hardworking U.S. residents who have been left behind by ever-increasing insurance and medical costs. Epiq MD is of the belief that this expansion will create community leaders capable of taking the reins of healthcare into their own hands and bring a reliable healthcare platform to the uninsured and underinsured people of their communities.
With this expansion, Epiq MD services and its Ambassador Program are now available in these fifteen (15) states: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas & Utah.
When asked what made these states so important, Epiq MD CEO, Alejandro Rodriguez responded, "when creating our plan of action, searching for the highest uninsured states in the U.S. did not only play a factor, but was the driving force behind our ideology. Seven of the fifteen states we are currently in rank in the top ten most uninsured states in the country and considering nearly all of them reside in the South, it made our selections a bit personal for us. The Southeastern portion of the U.S. has also been found to have the least accessible mental health resources in the entire country. Being based in Texas, the state ranked first on the uninsured list and second to last in access to mental health providers, we have seen and experienced firsthand the hardships faced because of lack of coverage and lack of mental health priority. Texas and our neighboring states can no longer put health, wellness, and mental health on the back burner. It's time for a change and we hope we can simply do our part in fostering that change."
The Ambassador Program has been labeled as the next step in Epiq MD's vision towards, 'fixing a broken system'. Epiq MD Director of Sales, Michael Ladner stated, "62% of Americans want to make the dream of owning their very own business a reality and in today's day and age there is no better plan of action then the at home business. We believe our Ambassador Program meets the criteria potential entrepreneurs are looking for and we couldn't be more excited to get our program into their hands. Incoming Ambassadors are going to have the unique opportunity to be the first to touchdown in these new states and bring Epiq MD to millions of working families, individuals, and employers who currently don't have any other viable options."
Ambassadors with Epiq MD also have the opportunity to become commercially certified, allowing them to bring Epiq MD to small businesses, commercial organizations and even municipalities. Targeting these employer groups allows Epiq MD to reach the approximate 50% of working individuals who turn down their offered healthcare due to the cost and the millions of individuals who work in low-wage jobs or in certain industries such as the service (bars, hotels and restaurants) or retail sectors. Mr. Ladner continued, "This initiative is going to bring the dream so many millions have of starting a home-based business to life. The Ambassador Program is creating trailblazers and leaders in what we believe is the future of health and wellness."
For more information on the Ambassador Program, check out the Company reveal released in November here. The Company has also created an informative website featuring a reveal video, an FAQ section and other introductory materials. The Company is making available an abbreviated version of the Ambassador Program's Brand & Style Book, which Rodriguez states, "will effectively relay both the spirit of and the brass tacks of this organic distribution channel and income opportunity for those that share our passion". Those interested in pursuing the Ambassador opportunity as an income earning option for their household can also schedule a conference call with a member of our support team by simply emailing us at ambassadorsupport@epiqmd.com.
