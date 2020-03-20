DES MOINES, Iowa, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Certintell Telehealth, a company focused on empowering safety-net providers with telehealth solutions, is sharing some benefits health centers may see when implementing telehealth.
With the current state of COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019), restrictions are being put in place encouraging citizens to self-isolate while, elsewhere, hospital beds are filling up faster than some hospitals can handle. Now more than ever the benefits of telehealth can be a much-needed relief on the already-stressed health care industry.
Prior to the advent of COVID-19, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) prioritized physician burnout with the current administration's Cut the Red Tape initiative to "reduce overly burdensome regulations across the federal government."1 With that said, telehealth is one tool health centers can use to reduce burnout during these challenging times with benefits including:
Expanded Access to Care: Telehealth increases access to health care, allowing patients in need to be reached remotely.
Shorter Wait Times: Telehealth can decrease wait times by 15 minutes per visit.2 This allows physicians to make informed care decisions without feeling pressured to move on to the next patient immediately.
Reduced Readmissions: Hospitals reported 14% lower readmission rates after implementing telehealth services.3 Lower readmission rates decrease the amount of paperwork and administrative work physicians need to do.
See expanded benefits of telehealth, here.
About Certintell
Founded in 2014, Certintell is a rapidly growing care management company that enables safety-net providers to make a lasting impact on the health of underserved patients through a spectrum of comprehensive health IT solutions, including telehealth, to achieve the goals of the health care Quadruple Aim.