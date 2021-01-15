ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TeleDaddy, a direct-to-consumer telemedicine platform taking care of everything from diagnosis by US-licensed physicians to the delivery of prescribed medication to our patients, is looking for strategic buyer or sale. https://app.teledaddy.com

TeleMedicine Platform Highlights
- SureScripts Certified to send prescription electronically to 65,000 Pharmacy across US.
- Video consultation
- SMS
- Symptoms & Diagnostic AI
- HIPAA Compliant
- Drug Interaction checker
- Electronic Consent Sign
- E-Rx
- LegitScript Certified

Pharmacy Highlights
- Physical Pharmacy Location in Florida
- 25+ Active State License
- Active DEA License
- All Major Insurance
Capabilities
- Direct to Consumer Subscription offering of ED Meds, Birth Control, Migraine, Hair Loss, Skincare etc.
- HUB Pharmacy
- Manufacturer solutions for Branded Medications
- Online Pharmacy
- Online Telemedicine platform

Example of Strategic Buyer:
- Groupon: Groupon can extend Health service offering of online pharmacy & telemedicine to their current customer with addition of TeleDaddy platform.
- Venture Capital

Example of Competitor:
- For Hims 
- Get Roman

Media Contact
Ankit Patel
407-625-4320
289225@email4pr.com 

 

