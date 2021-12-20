 

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summus Global, the leading virtual specialist platform, announces Mary Mulcare, MD, Clinical Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Weill Cornell, and Chief Medical Officer, Summus Global, is leading a new pathway in teaching pre-clinical medical students about telemedicine through virtual platforms. To overcome pandemic-based in-person learning, medical students successfully shadowed Dr. Mulcare and leading emergency medicine (EM) physicians at Weill Cornell Medicine's Healthcare Leadership and Management (HLM) Scholars Program. Students gained enhanced experience through a virtual shadowing model of emergency department (ED) patient care and telemedicine patient visits.

Dr. Mulcare is a leader in developing new platforms for delivering virtual care, including Summus Global's virtual specialist platform.

Who:

Mary Mulcare, MD, Clinical Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Weill Cornell; Chief Medical Officer, Summus Global





When:   

Where: 

Mary Ann Liebert, Inc. Publication, Telemedicine Reports: 



https://www.liebertpub.com/doi/full/10.1089/tmr.2021.0019





Details: 

Media interviews will discuss:



  • New virtual clinical shadowing model benefits for medical students
  • Leadership lessons learned in forging telemedicine solutions from emergency medicine (EM) physician
  • Best practices for telemedicine patient visits and care

About Summus Global

Summus Global, the leading virtual specialist platform, empowers families by providing access to a network of 4,000+ top specialists across 48 leading hospitals – within days, from anywhere in the world. The Summus model sets a new standard for speed of access to high-quality medical expertise and drives industry-leading engagement with employers. Pioneering the future of corporate health benefits, Summus Global partners with companies across the country to create an elevated healthcare experience for their employees and to support better, cost-efficient outcomes across all health questions and stages of care.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/telemedicine-reports-virtual-clinical-shadowing-for-pre-clinical-medical-students-in-an-emergency-medicine-based-leadership-course-301448588.html

SOURCE Summus Global

