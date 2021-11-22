OCEAN TOWNSHIP, N.J., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tender Smiles 4 Kids is pleased to announce the opening of their newest location in Ocean Township. As an established pediatric dental facility with offices located throughout New Jersey, the team is excited to extend its reach to the children in this new community. The goal is to help establish the foundation for a lifetime of excellent dental health.
The new Ocean Township office location is at 105 Berkeley Avenue, Ocean, NJ 07712.
Tender Smiles 4 Kids has an incredible team of dentists who excel at what they do. Dental care at the new office will be led by:
- Dr. Maxim Sulla
- Dr. Dan Weidberg
- Dr. Liya Ostrow
- Dr. Madeline M. Badalaty
Each of these dental professionals comes with their own set of unique skills that provide the best, top-of-the-line treatment for young patients. They understand that what happens today will set the tone for their future visits. According to Dr. Sulla, "Getting to know each patient and their individual needs at such an early age is what will set them up for future success with their oral health." Offering the best and latest treatment procedures and the latest diagnostic procedures can make the entire experience comfortable and painless.
Tender Smiles 4 Kids offers a wide array of services, from cleanings and preventative exams to cosmetic and restorative dentistry. They even begin early orthodontic treatment to address issues as soon as possible on young patients as they are still growing and developing.
Further, those in and around Ocean Township who have children with special needs will be happy to know that Tender Smiles 4 Kids is trained and skilled with special techniques to work with this population. They know how to keep children with special needs comfortable while teaching them about the importance of oral health.
All in all, Tender Smiles 4 Kids is bringing a lot of pediatric dental specialties to the residents of Ocean Township. The entire dental team looks forward to making a positive impact within the community.
About Tender Smiles 4 Kids
Tender Smiles 4 Kids is a dental office specializing in pediatric dentistry. They offer a full range of services, such as preventative and diagnostic dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, restorative dentistry, laser dentistry, special needs dentistry, sedation dentistry, and more. They also offer orthodontics, as well as laser lip and tongue tie frenectomies.
In addition to the newly opened Ocean Township office, they have offices conveniently located in Edison, Freehold, North Brunswick, and Roselle.
To learn more about Tender Smiles 4 Kids, visit https://www.tendersmiles4kids.com or call their offices directly:
- Ocean: (732) 774-7008
- Edison: (732) 549-3773
- Freehold: (732) 625-8080
- North Brunswick: (732) 249-1010
- Roselle: (908) 245-5556
Media Contact
Robert Messinger, Dentalfone, 203-979-4013, robert@dentalfone.com
SOURCE Tender Smiles 4 Kids