- Teneo supporting global televised and streamed special to be hosted on April 18th, on behalf of the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund - Prime time global event to celebrate frontline healthcare workers. Curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, broadcast will include many of the world's leading artists including Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder - Teneo Chairman and CEO Declan Kelly to serve as an Executive Producer