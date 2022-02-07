JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UnitedRx has acquired Tennessee-based Pharmacy Network Services, making the independent long-term care pharmacy one of the largest in the country. The synergies of both companies bring into alignment a well-balanced long-term care operation that focuses on customer care and is positioned for growth.
"Pharmacy Network Services has a long-standing tradition of consistent value and great service," said UnitedRx Chief Executive Officer Chuck Benain. "UnitedRx eagerly commits to continue those same standards of excellence."
UnitedRx and Pharmacy Network Services know that to remain competitive in today's environment, it is essential to take an approach designed to anticipate and successfully meet the requirements of a changing and challenging long-term care industry.
"This partnership of two strong independent pharmacy companies already operating under the same hardware and software systems made this partnership a perfect fit," said Former President of Pharmacy Network Services James Haselsteiner. "Through this partnership, Pharmacy Network Services combines talent, experience and resources with a growing organization that is positioned to serve the needs of long-term care facilities throughout much of the country."
The merger is a great addition to UnitedRx's growth strategy throughout the country as it now has pharmacy locations in Gallatin, TN, Johnson City, TN, Smyrna, TN, Carbondale, IL, Henderson, NV, Lenexa, KS and Philadelphia, PA.
"Having a pharmacy in East Tennessee is going to allow us to reach into the Carolinas and Virginia," said UnitedRx National Director of Sales Melanie Williams. "We're very excited to be working with these folks. PNS has a great reputation and has done a fabulous job taking care of their customers."
UnitedRx will continue to provide a friendly neighborhood pharmacy experience and pledges to exceed all expectations with state-of-the-art communication and packaging technologies, custom and flexible solutions which address specific customer needs and centralized billing.
UnitedRx is one of the largest, full-service, independent long-term care pharmacies headquartered in Illinois. Developed in 2008, UnitedRx has grown to over 300 facilities consisting of skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, youth homes, intermediate care facilities (ICF-DD) and hospice care. UnitedRx serves over 30,000 beds across 22 states with pharmacy locations in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Kansas, Nevada, and Tennessee: while employing over 250 people with an average of seven years of experience in pharmacy. UnitedRx is committed to performing outstanding customer service to form meaningful and long-lasting relationships to produce positive results with facilities they partner with.
