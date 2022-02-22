ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The annual Lake Nona Impact Forum will convene 300 of the brightest minds and global thought leaders in health, wellbeing, technology, and business Feb. 23 –25 in the innovative community of Lake Nona in Orlando, Fla. The forum will feature a series of in-depth, collaborative discussions about health innovation in the new reality. The 2022 Impact Forum will explore a variety of pertinent topics such as health equity, mental health, aging, digital innovation, the global supply chain, and analyzing the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year's Impact Forum speakers include the 42nd President of the United States Bill Clinton, CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Sanjay Gupta, Chopra Global Chairman Deepak Chopra, Super Bowl Champion Russell Wilson and Grammy Award-Winning Artist Ciara, Academy Award-Winning Actress Goldie Hawn, New York Times Bestselling Author Tony Robbins, Moderna Chairman and Co-Founder Noubar Afeyan, Christ Community Health Services Chief Community Engagement Officer Reverend Bobby Baker, Google Chief Health Officer Karen De Salvo, GuideWell President and CEO Pat Geraghty, HCA CEO Sam Hazen, King Enterprise CEO Reverend Terris King, Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) President and CEO Michelle McMurry-Heath, MIT Media Lab Director Dava Newman, Operation Warp Speed COO General Gustave Perna, former CDC Director Robert Redfield, Morehouse School of Medicine President and CEO Valerie Montgomery Rice, FedEx Chairman and CEO Frederick W. Smith, Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg, Disney Imagineering Global Ambassador Bob Weis, and more.
For many speakers, the Impact Forum marks key turning points in the pandemic. The 2020 Forum was held in February, just as timely details around COVID-19 were emerging. This year's event marks a return to gathering in-person, giving the Impact Forum a unique perspective on the pandemic, and setting up the important conversations leaders in business, education, entertainment, government, and technology will have about health innovation in the new reality. The Impact Forum's National Advisory Board has directed specific health and safety protocols to ensure the wellbeing of all event delegates, staff, and guests.
Panels led by Sanjay Gupta, Noubar Afeyan, Robert Redfield, and Dava Newman will dive into the pandemic, explore lessons learned, and discuss the new frontier while conversations led by Frederick W. Smith and General Gustave Perna will examine impacts to the global supply chain. First-time speakers Reverends Bobby Baker and Terris King will lead discussions on health equity while Valerie Montgomery Rice and Pat Geraghty will drive dialogue around future innovation in the space, to name a few timely sessions.
Returning for 2022, Super Bowl Champion Russell Wilson will be joined by Grammy Award-Winning Artist Ciara to deliver the closing address on opening night. The couple will engage in a conversation about the personal passions that led them to create the Why Not You Foundation – a nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting poverty through education and empowering youth. Wilson's company Limitless Minds, which specializes in mindset, wellness, and peak performance experiences, opened a location in the Lake Nona Performance Club last year.
"There's no doubt we live in a different world since the arrival of COVID-19," said Lake Nona Institute Executive Director and Impact Forum Co-Founder Gloria Caulfield. "This year's Impact Forum is critical as we gather some of the world's most outstanding minds to discuss what the future of health care, treatment, and wellbeing look like. We're honored to facilitate the impactful conversations and connections that can lead to the scalable impacts and breakthroughs that will improve how we live."
Lake Nona, one of the country's healthiest and fastest growing communities, epitomizes the ecosystem of wellbeing thanks to purposeful planning, a vibrant public art program, robust events calendar, and miles of trails intertwined with parks and green space anchored by a preeminent health and life sciences cluster. Home to top hospitals and research facilities, the U.S. Tennis Association National Campus with 100 courts, and the Johnson & Johnson Human Performance Institute headquarters, Lake Nona is a living lab where the latest technologies and innovative solutions are tested in a real-world environment.
The Impact Forum is hosted by the Lake Nona Institute – a nonprofit, community-focused organization that leads Lake Nona's wellbeing initiatives. In addition to the Impact Forum, the Institute's current projects include a longitudinal study known as the Lake Nona Life Project and WHIT (a Wellness Home built on Innovation and Technology), which is defining what a smart home means.
Speakers and panelists include:
– Lord Victor Adebowale: Chair and Co-Founder, Visionable; Chair of the NHS Confederation
– Noubar Afeyan, PhD: Co-Founder and Chairman, Moderna; Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Flagship Pioneering
– Joseph Allen, DSc, MPH: Associate Professor, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health; Director, Harvard Healthy Buildings Program
– Kelvin Baggett, MD: Executive Vice President and Chief Impact Officer, McKesson
– Bobby Baker, D.Min: Chief Community Engagement Officer, Christ Community Health Services
– Nir Barzilai, MD: Director, Institute for Aging Research, Albert Einstein College of Medicine
– Debika Bhattacharya: Senior Vice President, 5G and Enterprise Solutions, Verizon Business Group
– Richard Carmona, MD, MPH, FACS: 17th Surgeon General of the United States; Chief of Health Innovations, Canyon Ranch; Distinguished Professor, University of Arizona; Chairman, Lake Nona Impact Forum, Advisory Board
– Juju Chang: Emmy® Award-Winning Co-Anchor, ABC News' "Nightline"
– Deepak Chopra MD, FACP: Co-Founder Chopra Foundation; Chairman Chopra Global
– Ciara: GRAMMY Award-Winning Artist, Entrepreneur and Philanthropist
– President Bill Clinton: 42nd President of the United States
– Kenneth Cole: CEO and Chief Creative Officer, Kenneth Cole Productions; Founder and Chairman of the Board, The Mental Health Coalition
– Michael Crow, PhD: President, Arizona State University
– John F. Crowley: Chairman & CEO, Amicus Therapeutics
– Canan Dagdeviren, PhD: LG Career Development Professor in Media Arts and Sciences, MIT Media Lab
– Karen DeSalvo, MD, MPH, MSc: Chief Health Officer, Google
– Peter Diamandis, MD: Founder and Executive Chairman, XPRIZE Foundation; Chairman, Fountain Life
– Deborah DiSanzo: President, Best Buy Health
– Chris Downie: CEO, Flexential
– Ben duPont: Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Chartline Capital Partners
– David Fajgenbaum, MD, MBA, MSc: Assistant Professor of Medicine, Translational Medicine and Human Genetics, University of Pennsylvania
– Renée Fleming: World Renowned Soprano; Advocate for Arts Education, Music Therapy, and Music Neuroscience Research
– Kristen Fortney, PhD: Co-Founder and CEO, BIOAGE
– Patrick Geraghty: President and CEO, GuideWell
– Keith Grossman: President, TIME
– Sanjay Gupta, MD: Multiple Emmy®-Award Winning Chief Medical Correspondent, CNN; Founder and Co-Host, LIFE ITSELF
– Randy Haffner: President & CEO, Central Florida Division, AdventHealth
– Robert Hariri, MD, PhD: Founder, Chairman and CEO, Celularity, Inc.
– Patrice Harris, MD, MA, FAPA: Co-Founder and CEO, eMed; Former President, American Medical Association
– Goldie Hawn: Academy Award-Winning Actress, Producer, Director; Founder, MindUP
– Sam Hazen: CEO, HCA Healthcare
– Wei-Wu He, PhD: Executive Chairman, Human Longevity, Inc.
– Hugh Herr, PhD: Professor of Media Arts and Sciences, MIT Media Lab; Co-Lead, Yang Center for Bionics at MIT
– Rachel Hodgdon: President and CEO, International WELL Building Institute
– Marc Hodosh: Founder and Co-Host, LIFE ITSELF
– Kevin Johnson, MD, MS: Penn Integrates Knowledge University Professor, University of Pennsylvania
– Dean Kamen: President, DEKA Research and Development
– Terris King: CEO, King Enterprise Group
– Colin Lawlor: CEO, SleepScore Labs
– Clifton Leaf: Global Fellow, Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine; Former Editor-in-Chief, FORTUNE (2017-2021)
– Casey Leonetti, PhD: Operating Partner, Bain Capital
– Phyllis Lockette: CEO and Founder, LEAP Innovations
– Poonacha Machaiah: CEO, The Chopra Foundation
– Tod Machover: Muriel R. Cooper Professor of Music and Media, MIT Media Lab
– Susan Magsamen: Founder and Executive Director, International Arts + Mind Lab, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
– Bob McDonald: Former Secretary, Department of Veterans Affairs
– Ellen McGirt: Senior Editor, FORTUNE
– Michelle McMurry-Heath, MD, PhD: President and CEO, Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO)
– Jessica Mega, MD, MPH: Co-Founder, Chief Medical and Scientific Officer, Verily Life Science, Inc
– Jane Metcalfe: CEO and Founder, NEO.LIFE
– Jamie Metzl, JD, PhD: Founder and Chair, OneShared.World, Health Futurist
– Valerie Montgomery Rice, MD, FACOG: President and CEO, Morehouse School of Medicine
– Greg Moore, MD, PhD: Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Health & Life Sciences
– Rao Mulpuri, PhD: CEO, View, Inc.
– Alan Murray: President and CEO, Fortune
– Laura Newinski: Partner and Vice Chairman, KPMG
– Dava Newman: Director, MIT Media Lab
– Walter Parkes: Co-Founder and CEO, Dreamscape Immersive
– General Gustave Perna: Retired United States Army Four-Star General; COO of Operation Warp Speed
– Sandra Peterson: Operating Partner, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC; Member, Board of Directors, Microsoft
– Anthony Philippakis, MD, PhD: Chief Data Officer, Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard
– Elizabeth Pitcairn: Classical Violinist; President & Artistic Director, Luzerne Music Center
– Robert Redfield, MD: Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (2018-2021)
– Tony Robbins: New York Times Bestselling Author, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, and the World's Top Life and Business Strategist
– Adam Schechter: Chairman and CEO, Labcorp
– Stephen Shaya, MD: Managing Director, Akkad Holdings
– David Sheehan: Founder and CEO, Nucleus Biologics; Founder and CEO, Stoic Bio
– Ash Shehata: National Sector Leader, Healthcare and Life Sciences, KPMG in the US
– Frederick W. Smith: Founder, Chairman and CEO, FedEx Corporation
– Hemant Taneja: Managing Partner, General Catalyst
– Glen Tullman: Executive Chairman and CEO, Transcarent
– Eric Verdin, MD: CEO and President, Buck Institute for Research on Aging
– Hans Vesterg: Chairman and CEO, Verizon
– Andrew Weil, MD: Founder and Director, The Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine
– James Weinstein, MS, DO: Senior Vice President, Microsoft Healthcare
– Bob Weis: Global Imagineering Ambassador, Walt Disney Imagineering
– Michelle Williams: Dean of Faculty, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health
– Russell Wilson: Super Bowl Champion; Seattle Seahawks Quarterback
– Gabriella Wright: Co-Founder, Never Alone, Chopra Foundation; Actor
– Vonda Wright, MD, MS: President, Hughston Orthopedics SE
Click here for more details on the 2022 Impact Forum speakers.
Impact Forum host venues include the KPMG Lakehouse National Training Center and the GuideWell Innovation Center.
The 2022 Lake Nona Impact Forum is presented by KPMG, Verizon, Akkad Holdings, Chopra Foundation, GuideWell Innovation, Integrated Wellness Partners, AdventHealth, Amicus Therapeutics, Citibank, Edyth Bush Charitable Foundation, HCA Healthcare, Maximus, Microsoft, Hughston Clinic, View, Technogym, Nemours Children's Health, UCF College of Medicine, University of Florida Health, Boxer Capital, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, EXL Health, Labcorp, Dr. Phillips Charities, Flexential, Garcia Stromberg, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Siemens Healthineers, Solid Biosciences, Tabula Rosa Healthcare Inc., U.S. Tennis Association, Fountain Life, Limitless Minds, Beep, Bosch, Orange County Government, City of Orlando, HKS Architects, and PNC Real Estate.
About Lake Nona Institute:
Lake Nona Institute is a nonprofit, community-focused organization that incubates, activates and measures the impact of innovative technologies and programs that can become global models for building healthy, sustainable and inspired communities. The Institute focuses on programs based on: health and wellbeing, education, and sustainability. At its core, Lake Nona Institute believes that individuals in the social context of a community can and do have a profound impact on wellness, education, and sustainability.
About Lake Nona:
Planned and developed by the Tavistock Group, Lake Nona is one of the fastest growing and most innovative communities in America. Located in Orlando, Florida, the 17-square-mile community has established a new standard of living for its residents with groundbreaking initiatives around technology, mobility, and wellbeing. Lake Nona is located contiguous to Orlando International Airport in the most visited destination in the U.S. The smart and connected community's advanced infrastructure and commitment to collaboration has drawn visionary companies and entrepreneurs from across the globe to join its living lab environment accelerating economic growth and opportunity across health and life sciences, education, hospitality, and sports and performance. Lake Nona's attractive business ecosystem is enhanced by a thriving cultural landscape defined by iconic architecture and engaging public art installations, miles of trails and walkable green spaces, weekly signature events, shopping, dining and entertainment options set amongst Central Florida's beautiful natural landscape and year-round sunshine.
For more information, visit http://www.lakenona.com.
