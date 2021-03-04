DURHAM, N.C., Mar. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tergus Pharma, the leading topical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with proven Topical expertise, announced today the hiring of Heather N. Sugrue as VP of Business Development.
Ms. Sugrue brings over 25 years of sales and business development experience and has been instrumental in building teams of business development executives, establishing strategic partnerships, and growing CDMO businesses. At Tergus, she champions marketing initiatives to increase Tergus' brand awareness and promotes its service capabilities and expertise.
"Heather will play a critical role in Tergus' growth in 2021 and beyond," said Tergus Pharma Chairman and CEO, Dr. Vijendra Nalamothu. "Her breadth and depth of sales and business development in the CDMO space will be vital to managing and sustaining our commercial manufacturing expansion while we also maintain our leadership role in topical development. Under Heather's leadership, Tergus will be expanding the sales team to focus on the growing needs of topical manufacturing in prescription brand and generic manufacturing as well as OTC drug product manufacturing."
Previously, Ms. Sugrue spent three years at Recro as the vice president of sales and marketing where she facilitated the build out and drove significant growth of the development business unit while increasing market awareness for the organization. She spent nearly six years with Patheon Pharmaceuticals as the senior director of business development for the West Coast overseeing four business units from Drug Substance to Drug Product, Development to Commercial manufacturing. Prior to Patheon, she focused on the pre-IND side of the industry at Ricerca Biosciences where she supported IND-enabling services from lead optimization through IND submission.
Ms. Sugrue holds a BS in Chemistry from Ithaca College and a Masters in Chemistry from Boston University.
About Tergus Pharma
Tergus Pharma is an end-to-end service provider for topical pharmaceutical research, drug development, testing, and manufacturing, and has been an industry leader for several years with a new 100,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility in Durham, North Carolina. Focused exclusively on topical/skin semi-solids and liquids as well as other non-skin semi-solids/liquids for vaginal, rectal and otic/ophthalmic routes of administration, Tergus has a long and stellar reputation for delivering quality results to clients, from formulation through commercial manufacturing, earning the company the tagline, "Think Topicals, Think Tergus." Tergus scientifically helps its clients achieve the right balance between speed and quality. For more information, please visit https://www.TergusPharma.com/
###
Media Contact:
Susan Wingen
SWingen(at)TergusPharma.com
Tel +1 (919) 549-9702
Media Contact
Susan Wingen, Tergus Pharma, +1 (919) 9081576, swingen@TERGUSPHARMA.COM
SOURCE Tergus Pharma