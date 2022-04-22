Momentum grows as TERI teams with J&J General Contracting and is awarded a $1 Million Challenge Grant from San Diego's Zable Foundation
OCEANSIDE, Calif., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TERI Inc., a leading organization designed to meet the needs of children and adults with autism and other developmental and learning disabilities, has engaged Johnson & Jennings General Contracting (J&J) to manage and construct the next phase of its Campus of Life located in San Marcos, CA.
Women owned and operated, San Diego-based J&J will advance construction of the 20-acre Campus starting with the 21, 384 sq. ft. TERI Performing Arts and Fine Arts Centers. Continuing their commitment to completion of the Campus, The Walter J. and Betty C. Zable Foundation has awarded a $1 million challenge grant for the construction of the arts complex which will bear the Zable name.
"Johnson & Jennings is beyond thrilled to partner with TERI in the creation of their new state-of-the-art Campus of Life project dedicated to the empowerment and education of individuals with developmental disabilities. Giving back to the communities in which we live & work has always been important to us at J&J, and we are excited to bring our expertise and exceptional level of service to this project, " Donna Vargo, President/CEO.
The complex is an essential component of the Campus of Life and has been explicitly designed to bring the powerful therapeutic and sensory benefits of the arts to the special needs community. The buildings will include art studios, galleries, a 204-seat indoor theater, music, recording and production facilities, classrooms, and lecture space. Slated to begin construction as early as Spring 2022, the Centers expect to open by Summer 2023.
"The Campus of Life is a landmark project intended to have a singular impact on our students and their families, our employees, the community, and the world. It requires a contracting firm that aligns with TERI's standards of excellence and a proven track record of outstanding work and proactive customer service. J&J met all those conditions and more. We're delighted they're on board and can't wait to begin construction," said Cheryl Kilmer, TERI CEO.
About TERI
Located in Oceanside, CA since 1980, TERI (Training, Education, Resource Institute) provides highly specialized programs and services for individuals with special needs. Programs include equestrian therapy, performing and fine arts, fitness and nutrition, two non-public schools, vocational services and more. whose needs cannot be met by other programs. TERI helps people with autism, intellectual disabilities, cerebral palsy, epilepsy, brain trauma, severe behavioral disorders, dual diagnoses, and learning disabilities. TERI serves more than 850 children and adults with developmental disabilities and their families and employs over 500 people. Phase 2 construction of their Campus of Life, located in San Marcos, CA begins 2022. For more information about TERI and its Campus of Life: http://www.teriinc.org
To donate: http://www.teriinc.org/donate
About Johnson and Jennings General Contracting
As a 100% women owned and operated full service general contracting firm, under the forward-thinking leadership of firm principals Donna Vargo and Naomi Lohnes, we maintain the very highest standards, taking on landmark projects in various sectors and making a lasting impact on our clients, our team, and the community. For over four decades, Johnson & Jennings General Contracting has built an unrivaled reputation – working in industries from healthcare to defense to entertainment – handling commercial projects of all scopes and sizes. Our culture is built on essential core principles that guide us in our day-to-day business activities. Creating and nurturing long and productive relationships is a distinct hallmark of J&J. https://johnsonandjennings.com
