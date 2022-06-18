Student-designed t-shirts are intended to send love and raise desperately needed funds
OCEANSIDE, Calif., June 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TERI Learning Academy Transition Class comprised of students with special needs ranging from autism to Downs Syndrome, cerebral palsy, and other developmental challenges, has initiated a project to raise funds for children and adults in the Ukraine with similar disabilities. A t-shirt designed by the students will be sold via the TERI website, Sheri's Unique Boutique, and TERI's Inspired Resale Shop. Proceeds from the sale of the t-shirts will be forwarded to Inclusion Europe (http://www.inclusion-europe.eu/) which is sending those funds directly to the Ukraine VGO Coalition. 100% of the money collected by the Coalition and their local organizations buys food, clean water, medicine, hygiene products, sleeping bags, clothes, and other urgently needed goods.
Cindy Rogers, TERI Learning Academy Instructional Assistant, developed the idea for the fundraiser as a result of her concerns over the plight of Ukrainian citizens with special needs and the immense burden on their loved ones. "For most people with intellectual disabilities and their families, it's not possible to leave the war zone so they're in constant danger and basic human needs aren't being met. Our TERI students and teachers are eager to help by creating a personally meaningful fundraising project we hope will have a positive impact."
Cheryl Kilmer, TERI CEO commented, "As a non-profit, we depend on the generosity and kindness of our donors. However, we've always made the importance of giving back to the local and international community a key component of the TERI culture and the organization's core values. The situation for people in the Ukraine with special needs is heartbreaking. Our goal is to bring some awareness to their plight, generate funds, and allow our students to experience compassion for others with similar challenges but in much tougher circumstances."
The TERI Learning Academy students are creating ad posters and will begin taking T-shirt orders this week. To order or donate, go to https://give.teriinc.org/TLAUkraineStrong.
Located in Oceanside, CA since 1980, TERI (Training, Education, Resource Institute) has provided highly specialized services and programs for individuals with special needs. This includes people with autism, intellectual disabilities, cerebral palsy, epilepsy, brain trauma, severe behavioral disorders, dual diagnoses, and learning disabilities. The organization's 22-acre TERI Campus of Life, under construction in San Marcos, will offer everything from two non-public schools, to fine and performing arts, health and wellness, therapeutic equestrian programs, and much more. The completed Campus, unmatched worldwide will have the ability to serve 3 times their current number of clients. TERI currently serves over 850 children and adults with developmental disabilities and their families and employs over 500 people. For more information go to http://www.teriinc.org. To donate go to https://www.teriinc.org/make-a-secure-donation/
