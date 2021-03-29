BOSTON, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Termeer Foundation, a nonprofit organization focused on connecting life science innovators and catalyzing the creation of new medicines, today announced the appointment of Catharine C. Smith as the organization's Executive Director, effective March 29, 2021. Ms. Smith brings extensive leadership experience to this position which includes nearly 20 years in foundations, academic settings, and organizations focused on healthcare innovation and transformation. As part of the Termeer Foundation's executive leadership team she will be responsible for a myriad of functions including business strategy, fundraising, program development, partnerships, donor relations, and outreach.
At the heart of the Termeer Foundation is the Henri Termeer Network comprised of some of the life science industry's most promising future company leaders; all of whom are working with the single purpose of developing medicines that one day will treat patients and potentially cure diseases. This emerging group of young professionals – the Henri Termeer Fellows – are supported by a collection of committed and established biotechnology executives who serve as Mentors to the Fellows and offer their expertise in a host of business areas.
"I am thrilled to welcome Catharine to the Foundation's executive leadership team at such an opportune time of activity and growth for the organization," said Belinda Termeer, President, Co-Founder and Member of the Board of Directors, The Termeer Foundation. "Catharine's broad and diverse experience spans all professional areas of impact from research and operations, to business development and fundraising. Her perspective will be a timely asset to the Foundation as we continue to advance a broader program portfolio to a growing audience of industry entrepreneurs and established leaders."
"It is an honor to join the Termeer Foundation and help continue the legacy and work of one of the industry's most influential leaders, Henri Termeer, "said Ms. Smith. "In a brief time, the Foundation's singular focus of identifying and championing future biotechnology executives has been instrumental in helping to maintain a continuity and consistency of companies positioned to meet the needs of patients. I am impressed with this commitment and the wealth of opportunities and innovative programming it affords these future leaders."
Ms. Smith joins the Termeer Foundation from the Clinton Foundation where she served as Chief Executive Officer, Clinton Health Matters Initiative. In this role she led strategy development and national partnerships focusing on community-based solutions to the opioid crisis. Prior to the Clinton Foundation, Ms. Smith held leadership positions at Harvard Medical School (Executive Director, Center for Primary Care) and the Society of Hospital Medicine (VP, Quality & Education Programs). Ms. Smith's areas of responsibility have included research management, finance, marketing, budgeting, leadership development and mentoring, organizational planning, national and global partnerships and digital learning. Ms. Smith holds a Masters in Business Administration from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
About The Termeer Foundation
Building on the bold legacy of Henri Termeer, who pioneered groundbreaking treatments for rare diseases, The Termeer Foundation connects life science innovators and catalyzes the creation of new medicines. The Foundation's network of emerging and established healthcare innovators cultivates tomorrow's leaders and leverages their collective expertise to solve complex problems in drug development and accessibility. The Foundation also integrates its network with academic institutions, nonprofits, regulatory agencies and other organizations across the global healthcare ecosystem to provide expert counsel, stimulate innovation, eliminate barriers to progress, and ultimately connect the world of healthcare until every patient has a cure. Visit us at http://www.termeerfoundation.org or on LinkedIn @TermeerFoundation.
