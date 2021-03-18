EMERYVILLE, California and SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TeselaGen Biotechnology and the Advanced Biofuels and Bioproducts Process Development Unit (ABPDU) of the Lawrence Berkeley National Lab (LBNL) announced today a partnership to advance fermentation processing for next-generation renewable bioproducts. Under terms of the agreement, ABPDU will deploy the TeselaGen® artificial intelligence-enabled operating system for biotechnology and will use its data acquisition capabilities to organize complex datasets as its workflows scale from early-stage processes and into larger bioreactors.
"Biology has changed radically in the past two decades, growing from a descriptive discipline into a predictive science. With TeselaGen, we will be testing and perfecting the tools that enable collecting the large amounts of multimodal data needed to optimize various renewable bioproducts," said Hector Garcia Martin, Ph.D., quantitative modeling director at Berkeley National Lab.
"We're looking forward to working with TeselaGen to streamline the information flow throughout fermentation processing, which will help our partners accelerate time to market for their innovative products," added Deepti Tanjore, Ph.D., director of the ABPDU. "This collaboration is well aligned with our goal of closing the gap between promising research and large-scale production of bioproducts to support the bioeconomy."
TeselaGen integrates the power of AI with a single end-to-end platform for design, construction, data gathering and analysis of bioproduct performance, significantly accelerating time to market and reducing costs. The platform's DESIGN, BUILD, TEST and DISCOVER modules enable researchers to effectively collaborate across organizations to design and build experiments, standardize and share data, and learn from project results.
"Acting as a testbed for industry, ABPDU has been responsible for a number of important advances in the development of the bioeconomy, and has helped to create innovative commercial bioproducts across industries," said TeselaGen CEO Eduardo Abeliuk, Ph.D. "We are excited to be ABPDU's partner and look forward to working together to demonstrate how TeselaGen's tools can help industry commercialize products faster and more economically."
ABPDU's biological fermentation services utilize microorganisms and recombinant organisms to metabolize sugars and other ingredients to create precursors to biofuels and bioproducts. Its advanced fermentation capabilities have led to commercial products such as eco-friendly skis, animal-free collagens and the conversion of waste streams into bioenergy feedstock.
