SEATTLE, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Testing.com, a trusted informational guide for medical lab testing and at-home screening, has published a report on the increasing STD cases and resources for addressing this issue in Albuquerque. Research experts at Testing.com also evaluated top local organizations with free or low-cost health screening options for residents.
According to the report, three prevalent STDs are reported at a higher rate per 100,000 people in New Mexico. Between 2014 and 2018, cases of chlamydia increased by 21 percent while gonorrhea rates increased by 135 percent. In 2017, New Mexico also ranked 14th for the highest rate of infection for syphilis.
The report features the following organizations:
Gallup Health Cooperative
600 E. Coal Avenue
Albuquerque, NM 87103
505-726-9642
Albuquerque Health Care for the Homeless
1217 First Street NW
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-242-4644
New Mexico Department of Health
2400 Wellesley Drive NE
Albuquerque, NM 87107
505-841-4100
Multiple Albuquerque locations
Nmhealth.org
First Choice Community Healthcare
1231 Candelaria Road NW
Albuquerque, NM 87107
505-345-3244
Multiple Albuquerque locations
UNM Truman Health Services
801 Encino Place NE, Building F
Albuquerque, NM 87102
505-272-1312
Testing.com's report aims to educate the public about the current health crisis and encourage people in the community to reach out to local organizations for testing and treatment options. To view the full report, please visit https://www.testing.com/std-testing/albuquerque-nm/
ABOUT TESTING.COM
Testing.com is a trusted guide for lab and at-home testing information and resources. The online platform was launched in 2018 to help educate consumers about various lab tests and health screenings. Testing.com uses comprehensive, data-driven research to deliver content that includes articles on common conditions/diseases, current lab test and at-home screening options, medical testing fees and more. The site is produced by a team of experts that work with healthcare professionals to review and provide the most accurate and up-to-date lab testing information. To learn more, visit https://www.testing.com/.
