SEATTLE, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Testing.com, a trusted informational guide for medical lab testing and at-home screening, has published a report on the increasing STD cases and resources for addressing this issue in Albuquerque. Research experts at Testing.com also evaluated top local organizations with free or low-cost health screening options for residents.

According to the report, three prevalent STDs are reported at a higher rate per 100,000 people in New Mexico. Between 2014 and 2018, cases of chlamydia increased by 21 percent while gonorrhea rates increased by 135 percent. In 2017, New Mexico also ranked 14th for the highest rate of infection for syphilis.

The report features the following organizations:

Gallup Health Cooperative

600 E. Coal Avenue

Albuquerque, NM 87103

505-726-9642

Gallupcooperative.org

Albuquerque Health Care for the Homeless

1217 First Street NW

Albuquerque, NM 87102

505-242-4644

Abqhch.org

New Mexico Department of Health

2400 Wellesley Drive NE

Albuquerque, NM 87107

505-841-4100

Multiple Albuquerque locations

Nmhealth.org

First Choice Community Healthcare

1231 Candelaria Road NW

Albuquerque, NM 87107

505-345-3244

Multiple Albuquerque locations

Fcch.com

UNM Truman Health Services

801 Encino Place NE, Building F

Albuquerque, NM 87102

505-272-1312

Unmtruman.com

Testing.com's report aims to educate the public about the current health crisis and encourage people in the community to reach out to local organizations for testing and treatment options. To view the full report, please visit https://www.testing.com/std-testing/albuquerque-nm/

