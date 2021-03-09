SEATTLE, Mar. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Testing.com, a trusted informational guide for medical lab testing and at-home screening, has published a report on the increasing STD cases and resources for addressing this issue in Apopka. Research experts at Testing.com also evaluated top local organizations with free or low-cost health screening options for residents.

According to the report, three most prevalent STDs in Orange County were chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis. The entire state of Florida had 111,757 reported chlamydia cases in 2019, up from 104,770 in 2018 while reported cases of gonorrhea in Florida jumped from 20,944 in 2014 to 32,644 in 2018. Over the last decade, syphilis cases jumped from 87 in 2010 to 313 in 2019, more than three and a half times the incidence.

The report features the following organizations:

Florida Department of Health in Orange County

832 West Central Boulevard

Orlando, FL 32805

407-858-1445

Orange.floridahealth.gov

Community Health Centers – Apopka Family & OB/GYN

225 East 7th Street

Apopka, FL 32703

Multiple Central Florida locations

407-905-8827

Chcfl.org

Hope & Help

4122 Metric Drive, #800

Winter Park, FL 32792

407-645-2577

Hopeandhelp.org

Miracle of Love

741 West Colonial Drive

Orlando, FL 32804

Multiple Orange County locations

407-843-1760

Miracleofloveinc.org

Planned Parenthood

11500 University Boulevard

Orlando, FL 32817

505-272-1312

Unmtruman.com

Testing.com's report aims to educate the public about the current health crisis and encourage people in the community to reach out to local organizations for testing and treatment options. To view the full report, please visit https://www.testing.com/std-testing/apopka-fl/

