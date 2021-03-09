SEATTLE, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Testing.com, a trusted informational guide for medical lab testing and at-home screening, has published a report on the increasing STD cases and resources for addressing this issue in Atlanta. Research experts at Testing.com also evaluated top local organizations with free or low-cost health screening options for residents.

According to the report, Atlanta residents are increasingly reporting STDs, with Fulton County showing some of the highest percentage rates in the state. The state of Georgia has seen a steady increase in reported incidences of chlamydia while reported incidents of gonorrhea slowly declined throughout the state. Before the recent uptick in syphilis outbreaks in Fulton County and across the United States, the disease was nearing extinction.

The report features the following organizations:

Empowerment Resource Center

230 Peachtree Street NW, Suite 1800

Atlanta, GA 30303

404-526-1148

Erc-inc.org

Someone Cares

236 Forsyth Street, Suite 201 & 204

Atlanta, GA 30303

678-921-2706

Someonecaresatl.org

Planned Parenthood – East Atlanta Health Center

440 Moreland Avenue SE

Atlanta, GA 30316

404-688-9300

Plannedparenthood.org

Fulton County Public Health

10 Park Place South S.E., 5th Floor

Atlanta, GA 30303

404-613-1401

Fultoncountyboh.org

Fulton County Board of Health's Family Planning Program

3700 Martin Luther King Drive S.W.

Atlanta, GA 30331

Multiple Atlanta locations

404-613-4215

Fultoncountyga.gov

Testing.com's report aims to educate the public about the current health crisis and encourage people in the community to reach out to local organizations for testing and treatment options. To view the full report, please visit https://www.testing.com/std-testing/atlanta-ga/

