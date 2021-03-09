SEATTLE, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Testing.com, a trusted informational guide for medical lab testing and at-home screening, has published a report on the increasing STD cases and resources for addressing this issue in Auburn. Research experts at Testing.com also evaluated top local organizations with free or low-cost health screening options for residents.
According to the report, STDs in Auburn include chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis. In 2018, Auburn's King County ranked 24th in the nation for reported chlamydia cases while in 2017, King County showed an increasing epidemic of gonorrhea. Within the same year, King County also experienced the highest level of reported cases of syphilis since data became available.
The report features the following organizations:
Auburn Public Health Center
901 Auburn Way North, Suite A
Auburn, WA 98002
206-477-0600
HealthPoint
126 Auburn Avenue
Auburn, WA 98002
253-735-0166
Multiple Auburn locations
Neighborcare Health at Columbia City
2400 Wellesley Drive NE
Albuquerque, NM 87107
505-841-4100
Multiple Albuquerque locations
Seattle Indian Health Board
611 12th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98144
206-324-9360
Testing.com's report aims to educate the public about the current health crisis and encourage people in the community to reach out to local organizations for testing and treatment options. To view the full report, please visit https://www.testing.com/std-testing/auburn-wa/
