SEATTLE, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Testing.com, a trusted informational guide for medical lab testing and at-home screening, has published a report on the increasing STD cases and resources for addressing this issue in Austin. Research experts at Testing.com also evaluated top local organizations with free or low-cost health screening options for residents.

According to the report, three most common STDs reported in Augusta are chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis. In Texas, the rate of reported chlamydia cases in 2018 dropped by 1 percent compared to 2017, but it increased in Travis County by nearly 3 percent while the number of gonorrhea cases reported between 2011 and 2018 increased by over 130 percent, from 1,482 to 3,423. In 2018, a total of 12,900 cases of syphilis were reported in Texas, which was an increase of about 109% over the number of cases reported in 2011.

The report features the following organizations:

Austin Public Health – Sexual Health Clinic

15 Waller Street

Austin, TX 78702

Multiple Austin locations

512-972-5430

Austintexas.gov

North Austin Health Center

9041 Research #250

Austin, TX 78758

Multiple Austin locations

512-257-1745

Abqhch.org

AIDS Services of Austin

1023 Springdale Road, Building 14, Suite A

Austin, TX 78721

512-600-8378

Asaustin.org

Lone Star Circle of Care

1221 W. Ben White Boulevard, Building B, Suite 200

Austin, TX 78704

877-800-5722

Lscctx.org

ASHWell

8101 Cameron Road, Suite #105

Austin, TX 78754

512-467-0088

Ashwellatx.org

Testing.com's report aims to educate the public about the current health crisis and encourage people in the community to reach out to local organizations for testing and treatment options. To view the full report, please visit https://www.testing.com/std-testing/austin-tx/.

ABOUT TESTING.COM

Testing.com is a trusted guide for lab and at-home testing information and resources. The online platform was launched in 2018 to help educate consumers about various lab tests and health screenings. Testing.com uses comprehensive, data-driven research to deliver content that includes articles on common conditions/diseases, current lab test and at-home screening options, medical testing fees and more. The site is produced by a team of experts that work with healthcare professionals to review and provide the most accurate and up-to-date lab testing information. To learn more, visit https://www.testing.com/.

Media Contact

Faith Lopez, Testing.com, (877) 600-3767, faith@testing.com

 

SOURCE Testing.com

