SEATTLE, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Testing.com, a trusted informational guide for medical lab testing and at-home screening, has published a report on the increasing STD cases and resources for addressing this issue in Austin. Research experts at Testing.com also evaluated top local organizations with free or low-cost health screening options for residents.
According to the report, three most common STDs reported in Augusta are chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis. In Texas, the rate of reported chlamydia cases in 2018 dropped by 1 percent compared to 2017, but it increased in Travis County by nearly 3 percent while the number of gonorrhea cases reported between 2011 and 2018 increased by over 130 percent, from 1,482 to 3,423. In 2018, a total of 12,900 cases of syphilis were reported in Texas, which was an increase of about 109% over the number of cases reported in 2011.
The report features the following organizations:
Austin Public Health – Sexual Health Clinic
15 Waller Street
Austin, TX 78702
Multiple Austin locations
512-972-5430
North Austin Health Center
9041 Research #250
Austin, TX 78758
Multiple Austin locations
512-257-1745
AIDS Services of Austin
1023 Springdale Road, Building 14, Suite A
Austin, TX 78721
512-600-8378
Lone Star Circle of Care
1221 W. Ben White Boulevard, Building B, Suite 200
Austin, TX 78704
877-800-5722
ASHWell
8101 Cameron Road, Suite #105
Austin, TX 78754
512-467-0088
Testing.com's report aims to educate the public about the current health crisis and encourage people in the community to reach out to local organizations for testing and treatment options. To view the full report, please visit https://www.testing.com/std-testing/austin-tx/.
ABOUT TESTING.COM
Testing.com is a trusted guide for lab and at-home testing information and resources. The online platform was launched in 2018 to help educate consumers about various lab tests and health screenings. Testing.com uses comprehensive, data-driven research to deliver content that includes articles on common conditions/diseases, current lab test and at-home screening options, medical testing fees and more. The site is produced by a team of experts that work with healthcare professionals to review and provide the most accurate and up-to-date lab testing information. To learn more, visit https://www.testing.com/.
Media Contact
Faith Lopez, Testing.com, (877) 600-3767, faith@testing.com
SOURCE Testing.com