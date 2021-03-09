SEATTLE, Mar. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Testing.com, a trusted informational guide for medical lab testing and at-home screening, has published a report on the increasing STD cases and resources for addressing this issue in Baytown. Research experts at Testing.com also evaluated top local organizations with free or low-cost health screening options for residents.

According to the report, chlamydia remains the most frequently recorded STD in Texas, Harris County, and Baytown, followed by gonorrhea and then syphilis. Texas had 146,510 chlamydial infections in 2018 while Texas' rate of infection was lower than the national average at 166.9 per 100,000, Harris County was higher at 187.6 per 100,000. Harris County ranked fifth in the nation for primary and secondary syphilis infections, with 565 cases resulting in 12.1 infections per 100,00.

The report features the following organizations:

Harris County Public Health – Health and Wellness Clinics

2223 West Loop South

Houston, TX 77027

Multiple Harris County locations

713-212-6800

Publichealth.harriscountytx.gov

Legacy Community Health

2401 Main Street

Houston, TX 77002

Multiple Harris County locations

832-730-4422

Legacycommunityhealth.org

FLAS

6666 Harwin Drive, Suite 370

Houston, TX 77036

713-772-2366

Flasinc.org

Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast

4600 Gulf Freeway

Houston, TX 77023

Multiple Houston area locations

800-230-7526

Plannedparenthood.org

AIDS Healthcare Foundation - Houston

1213 Hermann Drive, Suite 620

Houston, TX 77004

713-520-2338

Aidshealth.org

Testing.com's report aims to educate the public about the current health crisis and encourage people in the community to reach out to local organizations for testing and treatment options. To view the full report, please visit https://www.testing.com/std-testing/baytown-tx/

