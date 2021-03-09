SEATTLE, Mar. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Testing.com, a trusted informational guide for medical lab testing and at-home screening, has published a report on the increasing STD cases and resources for addressing this issue in Birmingham. Research experts at Testing.com also evaluated top local organizations with free or low-cost health screening options for residents.
According to the report, Greater Birmingham saw a decrease in chlamydia and gonorrhea cases between 2017 and 2018 and only a slight increase in syphilis cases. Jefferson County ranked 67th in the nation for reported cases of chlamydia in 2018 with 5,121 occurrences while Greater Birmingham saw a significant decline in gonorrhea cases, with 6,892 in 2017 dropping to 5,998 in 2018. In Greater Birmingham, syphilis diagnoses in all stages increased from 314 in 2017 to 344 in 2018.
The report features the following organizations:
Jefferson County Department of Health
1400 6th Avenue South
Birmingham, Alabama 35233
205-930-1175
Shelby County Department of Health
2000 County Services Drive
Pelham, Alabama 35124
205-664-2470
205 32nd Street South
Birmingham, AL 35233
205-322-4197
Planned Parenthood Southeast Incorporated
1019 1st Avenue North
Birmingham, AL 35205
205-322-2121
Testing.com's report aims to educate the public about the current health crisis and encourage people in the community to reach out to local organizations for testing and treatment options. To view the full report, please visit https://www.testing.com/std-testing/birmingham-al/
