According to the report, Greater Birmingham saw a decrease in chlamydia and gonorrhea cases between 2017 and 2018 and only a slight increase in syphilis cases. Jefferson County ranked 67th in the nation for reported cases of chlamydia in 2018 with 5,121 occurrences while Greater Birmingham saw a significant decline in gonorrhea cases, with 6,892 in 2017 dropping to 5,998 in 2018. In Greater Birmingham, syphilis diagnoses in all stages increased from 314 in 2017 to 344 in 2018.

The report features the following organizations:

Jefferson County Department of Health

1400 6th Avenue South

Birmingham, Alabama 35233

205-930-1175

Shelby County Department of Health

2000 County Services Drive

Pelham, Alabama 35124

205-664-2470

Birmingham AIDS Outreach

205 32nd Street South

Birmingham, AL 35233

205-322-4197

Planned Parenthood Southeast Incorporated

1019 1st Avenue North

Birmingham, AL 35205

205-322-2121

Testing.com's report aims to educate the public about the current health crisis and encourage people in the community to reach out to local organizations for testing and treatment options. To view the full report, please visit https://www.testing.com/std-testing/birmingham-al/

