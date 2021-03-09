SEATTLE, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Testing.com, a trusted informational guide for medical lab testing and at-home screening, has published a report on the increasing STD cases and resources for addressing this issue in Boise. Research experts at Testing.com also evaluated top local organizations with free or low-cost health screening options for residents.

According to the report, three most common STDs based on reported occurrences are chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis, all of which have risen dramatically from 2014 to 2018. Chlamydia ranks the highest of the reportable conditions, topping out at 6,572 documented incidents in 2018, a 20% increase over cases reported in 2014 while gonorrhea is the second-most reported STD among Idahoan residents, with young adults aged 20 to 29 showing the highest incidences of infections. Syphilis reported cases in 2018 occurred mainly in males, with only 20% diagnosed in females.

The report features the following organizations:

Allies Linked for the Prevention of HIV and Aids (a.l.p.h.a.)

537 West Bannock Street, Suite 100

Boise, ID 83702

208-424-7799

Central District Health

707 North Armstrong Place

Boise, ID

208-327-7400

Boise State University Health Services

1910 University Drive

Boise, ID 83725

208-426-1459

American Family Care

6965 North Glenwood Street

Garden City, ID 83714

208-215-7956

Planned Parenthood, Boise Health Center

3668 North Harbor Lane

Boise, ID 83703

Multiple Boise locations

800-769-0045

Testing.com's report aims to educate the public about the current health crisis and encourage people in the community to reach out to local organizations for testing and treatment options. To view the full report, please visit https://www.testing.com/std-testing/boise-id/

ABOUT TESTING.COM

Testing.com is a trusted guide for lab and at-home testing information and resources. The online platform was launched in 2018 to help educate consumers about various lab tests and health screenings. Testing.com uses comprehensive, data-driven research to deliver content that includes articles on common conditions/diseases, current lab test and at-home screening options, medical testing fees and more. The site is produced by a team of experts that work with healthcare professionals to review and provide the most accurate and up-to-date lab testing information. To learn more, visit https://www.testing.com/.

Media Contact

Faith Lopez, Testing.com, (877) 600-3767, faith@testing.com

 

SOURCE Testing.com

