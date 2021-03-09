BUFFALO, N.Y., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- https://www.testing.com/ a trusted informational guide for medical lab testing and at-home screening, has published a report on the increasing STD cases and resources for addressing this issue in Buffalo. Research experts at Testing.com also evaluated top local organizations with free or low-cost health screening options for residents.
According to the report, the Buffalo region, which consists of Erie, Niagara, and six other core counties, saw a decrease in diagnoses of chlamydia, still the most reported STD in the region, but saw increases in gonorrhea and syphilis cases, especially among men. The Buffalo region had 7,798 chlamydia cases reported in 2018, which works out to a rate of 538.9 per 100,000 residents while gonorrhea cases increased in 2018, with 2,856 diagnoses for a rate of 197.7 per 100,000 residents compared to 2,743 diagnoses for rate of 190.6 in 2017. The Buffalo region also saw 108 early non-primary, non-secondary syphilis and primary and secondary syphilis cases for a rate of 7.8 per 100,000 residents.
The report features the following organizations:
Erie County Sexual Health Clinic
608 William Street
Buffalo, NY 14206
716-858-7687
Evergreen Health
206 South Elmwood Avenue
Buffalo, NY 14201
Multiple Buffalo locations
716-847-2441
CompassCare
1230 Eggert Road
Buffalo, NY 14226
716-800-2306
Pride Center of Western New York
200 South Elmwood Avenue
Buffalo, NY 14201
716-852-7743
Kaleida Health Family Planning Center
1313 Main Street
Buffalo, NY 14209
Multiple Buffalo locations
716-748-4988
Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York
2697 Main Street
Buffalo, NY 14214
866-600-6886
Neighborhood Health Center
155 Lawn Avenue
Buffalo, NY 14207
Multiple Buffalo locations
716-875-2904
Testing.com's report aims to educate the public about the current health crisis and encourage people in the community to reach out to local organizations for testing and treatment options. To view the full report, please visit https://www.testing.com/std-testing/buffalo-ny/
