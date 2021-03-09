BUFFALO, N.Y., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- https://www.testing.com/ a trusted informational guide for medical lab testing and at-home screening, has published a report on the increasing STD cases and resources for addressing this issue in Buffalo. Research experts at Testing.com also evaluated top local organizations with free or low-cost health screening options for residents.

According to the report, the Buffalo region, which consists of Erie, Niagara, and six other core counties, saw a decrease in diagnoses of chlamydia, still the most reported STD in the region, but saw increases in gonorrhea and syphilis cases, especially among men. The Buffalo region had 7,798 chlamydia cases reported in 2018, which works out to a rate of 538.9 per 100,000 residents while gonorrhea cases increased in 2018, with 2,856 diagnoses for a rate of 197.7 per 100,000 residents compared to 2,743 diagnoses for rate of 190.6 in 2017. The Buffalo region also saw 108 early non-primary, non-secondary syphilis and primary and secondary syphilis cases for a rate of 7.8 per 100,000 residents.

The report features the following organizations:

Erie County Sexual Health Clinic

608 William Street

Buffalo, NY 14206

716-858-7687

Erie County Sexual Health Clinic

Evergreen Health

206 South Elmwood Avenue

Buffalo, NY 14201

Multiple Buffalo locations

716-847-2441

Evergreen Health

CompassCare

1230 Eggert Road

Buffalo, NY 14226

716-800-2306

CompassCare

Pride Center of Western New York

200 South Elmwood Avenue

Buffalo, NY 14201

716-852-7743

Pride Center of Western New York

Kaleida Health Family Planning Center

1313 Main Street

Buffalo, NY 14209

Multiple Buffalo locations

716-748-4988

Kaleida Health Family Planning Center

Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York

2697 Main Street

Buffalo, NY 14214

866-600-6886

Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York

Neighborhood Health Center

155 Lawn Avenue

Buffalo, NY 14207

Multiple Buffalo locations

716-875-2904

Neighborhood Health Center

Testing.com's report aims to educate the public about the current health crisis and encourage people in the community to reach out to local organizations for testing and treatment options. To view the full report, please visit https://www.testing.com/std-testing/buffalo-ny/

ABOUT TESTING.COM

Testing.com is a trusted guide for lab and at-home testing information and resources. The online platform was launched in 2018 to help educate consumers about various lab tests and health screenings. Testing.com uses comprehensive, data-driven research to deliver content that includes articles on common conditions/diseases, current lab test and at-home screening options, medical testing fees and more. The site is produced by a team of experts that work with healthcare professionals to review and provide the most accurate and up-to-date lab testing information. To learn more, visit https://www.testing.com/

Media Contact

Faith Lopez, Testing.com, (877) 600-3767, faith@testing.com

 

SOURCE Testing.com

