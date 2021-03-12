SEATTLE, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Testing.com, a trusted informational guide for medical lab testing and at-home screening, has published a report on the increasing STD cases and resources for addressing this issue in Charlotte, including top local organizations with free or low-cost health screening options for residents.

According to the report, three most common STDs in Charlotte are chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis. Mecklenburg County ranked 31st in the country for documented cases of chlamydia, with 9,182 reports that year while the United States had considerably fewer gonorrhea infections than chlamydia in 2018, it experienced a more significant percentage increase over the number of cases disclosed in 2014. Syphilis cases increased by 81% nationwide between 2014 and 2018. Of the infections disclosed in 2018, 30% were in primary and secondary stages.

The report features the following organizations:

Reserve Health

135 West 10th Street

Charlotte, NC 28202

704-626-3994

Reservehealth.com

RAO Community Health

321 West 11th Street

Charlotte, NC 28202

704-237-8793

Raoassist.org

Mecklenburg County Health Department

249 Billingsley Road

Charlotte, NC 28211

704-336-4700

Multiple Charlotte locations

Mecknc.gov

Charlotte Health Center

700 South Torrence Street

Charlotte, NC 28204

704-536-7233

Plannedparenthood.org

C.W. Williams Community Health Center, Inc.

3333 Wilkinson Boulevard

Charlotte, NC 28208

704-393-7720

Cwwilliams.org

Testing.com's report aims to educate the public about the current health crisis and encourage people in the community to reach out to local organizations for testing and treatment options. To view the full report, please visit https://www.testing.com/std-testing/charlotte-nc/

ABOUT TESTING.COM

Testing.com is a trusted guide for lab and at-home testing information and resources. The online platform was launched in 2018 to help educate consumers about various lab tests and health screenings. Testing.com uses comprehensive, data-driven research to deliver content that includes articles on common conditions/diseases, current lab test and at-home screening options, medical testing fees and more. The site is produced by a team of experts that work with healthcare professionals to review and provide the most accurate and up-to-date lab testing information. To learn more, visit https://www.testing.com/.

