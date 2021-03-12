SEATTLE, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Testing.com, a trusted informational guide for medical lab testing and at-home screening, has published a report on the increasing STD cases and resources for addressing this issue in Charlotte, including top local organizations with free or low-cost health screening options for residents.
According to the report, three most common STDs in Charlotte are chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis. Mecklenburg County ranked 31st in the country for documented cases of chlamydia, with 9,182 reports that year while the United States had considerably fewer gonorrhea infections than chlamydia in 2018, it experienced a more significant percentage increase over the number of cases disclosed in 2014. Syphilis cases increased by 81% nationwide between 2014 and 2018. Of the infections disclosed in 2018, 30% were in primary and secondary stages.
The report features the following organizations:
Reserve Health
135 West 10th Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
704-626-3994
RAO Community Health
321 West 11th Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
704-237-8793
Mecklenburg County Health Department
249 Billingsley Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
704-336-4700
Multiple Charlotte locations
Charlotte Health Center
700 South Torrence Street
Charlotte, NC 28204
704-536-7233
C.W. Williams Community Health Center, Inc.
3333 Wilkinson Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28208
704-393-7720
Testing.com's report aims to educate the public about the current health crisis and encourage people in the community to reach out to local organizations for testing and treatment options. To view the full report, please visit https://www.testing.com/std-testing/charlotte-nc/
