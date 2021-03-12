SEATTLE, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Testing.com, a trusted informational guide for medical lab testing and at-home screening, has published a report on the increasing STD cases and resources for addressing this issue in Chicago, including top local organizations with free or low-cost health screening options for residents.
According to the report, Chlamydia is the most common STD in the United States and in Chicago while in 2017, there was a total of 11,730 reported gonorrhea cases in Chicago, which corresponds to a rate of 434.6 per 100,000 people, making it the second most prevalent STD in the city. There were 788 new cases of P&S syphilis in Chicago in 2017, which corresponds to an overall rate of 29.2 per 100,000 people.
The report features the following organizations:
Chicago Department of Public Health
200 E. 115th Street
Chicago, IL 60628
Multiple Chicago locations
312-747-0054
Howard Brown Health
4025 North Sheridan Road
Chicago, IL 60613
773-388-1600
e7 Health
29 East Madison Street, Suite #1640
Chicago, IL 60602
312-277-3223
AHF Wellness Center – Chicago
2600 South Michigan Avenue, Suite LL-D
Chicago, IL 60616
312-881-3050
Quest Diagnostics
111 North Wabash Avenue, Suite #1514
Chicago, IL 60602
866-278-3913
Multiple Albuquerque locations
Testing.com's report aims to educate the public about the current health crisis and encourage people in the community to reach out to local organizations for testing and treatment options. To view the full report, please visit https://www.testing.com/std-testing/chicago-il/
