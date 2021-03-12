SEATTLE, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Testing.com, a trusted informational guide for medical lab testing and at-home screening, has published a report on the increasing STD cases and resources for addressing this issue in Chicago, including top local organizations with free or low-cost health screening options for residents.

According to the report, Chlamydia is the most common STD in the United States and in Chicago while in 2017, there was a total of 11,730 reported gonorrhea cases in Chicago, which corresponds to a rate of 434.6 per 100,000 people, making it the second most prevalent STD in the city. There were 788 new cases of P&S syphilis in Chicago in 2017, which corresponds to an overall rate of 29.2 per 100,000 people.

The report features the following organizations:

Chicago Department of Public Health

200 E. 115th Street

Chicago, IL 60628

Multiple Chicago locations

312-747-0054

Chicago.gov

Howard Brown Health

4025 North Sheridan Road

Chicago, IL 60613

773-388-1600

Howardbrown.org

e7 Health

29 East Madison Street, Suite #1640

Chicago, IL 60602

312-277-3223

E7health.com

AHF Wellness Center – Chicago

2600 South Michigan Avenue, Suite LL-D

Chicago, IL 60616

312-881-3050

Freestdcheck.org

Quest Diagnostics

111 North Wabash Avenue, Suite #1514

Chicago, IL 60602

866-278-3913

Multiple Albuquerque locations

Stdcheck.com

Testing.com's report aims to educate the public about the current health crisis and encourage people in the community to reach out to local organizations for testing and treatment options. To view the full report, please visit https://www.testing.com/std-testing/chicago-il/

ABOUT TESTING.COM

Testing.com is a trusted guide for lab and at-home testing information and resources. The online platform was launched in 2018 to help educate consumers about various lab tests and health screenings. Testing.com uses comprehensive, data-driven research to deliver content that includes articles on common conditions/diseases, current lab test and at-home screening options, medical testing fees and more. The site is produced by a team of experts that work with healthcare professionals to review and provide the most accurate and up-to-date lab testing information. To learn more, visit https://www.testing.com/.

