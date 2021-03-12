SEATTLE, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Testing.com, a trusted informational guide for medical lab testing and at-home screening, has published a report on the increasing STD cases and resources for addressing this issue in Cincinnati, including top local organizations with free or low-cost health screening options for residents.

According to the report, Hamilton County, where Cincinnati is located, saw a holding pattern in chlamydia cases from 2015 to 2018 while Gonorrhea seems to be equally distributed between the genders across Ohio, with rates of 228.2 for males and 204.9 for females per 100,000 persons. In Ohio, the rate of infection per 100,000 persons stayed at 16.4 for syphilis between 2017 and 2018, with five fewer cases in total.

The report features the following organizations:

Caracole

4138 Hamilton Avenue

Cincinnati, Ohio 45223

513-761-1480

Planned Parenthood

2314 Auburn Avenue

Cincinnati, OH 45219 OH

Multiple Cincinnati locations

513-287-6484

Cincinnati Health Department

3917 Spring Grove Avenue

Cincinnati, OH 45223

Multiple Cincinnati locations

513-357-7320

Pregnancy Center East

4760 Madison Road

Cincinnati, Ohio 45227

513-321-3100

Over-The-Rhine MediCenter, Ltd.

308 Reading Road, Suite 102

Cincinnati, Oh 45202

513-241-5234

Hamilton County Public Health

184 East McMillan Street

Cincinnati, OH 45219

513-946-7600

University of Cincinnati Health Services

Richard E. Lindner Center

2751 O'Varsity Way, 3rd Floor

Cincinnati, OH 45221

513-556-2564

Testing.com's report aims to educate the public about the current health crisis and encourage people in the community to reach out to local organizations for testing and treatment options. To view the full report, please visit https://www.testing.com/std-testing/cincinnati-oh/.

ABOUT TESTING.COM

Testing.com is a trusted guide for lab and at-home testing information and resources. The online platform was launched in 2018 to help educate consumers about various lab tests and health screenings. Testing.com uses comprehensive, data-driven research to deliver content that includes articles on common conditions/diseases, current lab test and at-home screening options, medical testing fees and more. The site is produced by a team of experts that work with healthcare professionals to review and provide the most accurate and up-to-date lab testing information. To learn more, visit https://www.testing.com/.

Media Contact

Faith Lopez, Testing.com, (877) 600-3767, faith@testing.com

 

SOURCE Testing.com

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.