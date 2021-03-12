SEATTLE, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Testing.com, a trusted informational guide for medical lab testing and at-home screening, has published a report on the increasing STD cases and resources for addressing this issue in College Station, including top local organizations with free or low-cost health screening options for residents.
According to the report, that three most common STDs in College Station are chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis. Chlamydia is the most common sexually transmitted disease in the nation as a whole, and in College Station, and it's particularly prevalent among adolescents and young adults aged 15-24 while gonorrhea is the second most common STD in College Station, diagnosed in 202 residents in the city in 2018, giving the city a ranking of 31st out of the top 50 cities in Texas for this infection. Nine of the cases in the county were primary and secondary syphilis, and two of the P&S diagnoses were in College Station.
The report features the following organizations:
Texas Department of State Health Services Public Health Region 7
813 South State Street, Ste. 105
Madisonville, TX 77864
936-348-3593
Brazos County Health District Sexual Wellness Clinics
201 North Texas Avenue
Bryan, TX 77803
979-361-4440
Texas A&M University Medical Clinic
311 Houston Street, Building 520
College Station, TX 77843
Brazos Valley Urgent Care
2911 South Texas Avenue, Suite #103
College Station, TX 77845
979-764-2882
Testing.com's report aims to educate the public about the current health crisis and encourage people in the community to reach out to local organizations for testing and treatment options. To view the full report, please visit https://www.testing.com/std-testing/college-station-tx/
