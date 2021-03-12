SEATTLE, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Testing.com, a trusted informational guide for medical lab testing and at-home screening, has published a report on the increasing STD cases and resources for addressing this issue in Dallas, including top local organizations with free or low-cost health screening options for residents.
According to the report, some geographical areas report a significant uptick in reported cases of STDs, particularly for the most commonly diagnosed, such as chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis. Dallas County reported a massive increase in the number of chlamydia cases in 2017 while CDC reports steady increases in the number of gonorrhea cases reported within the same county. From near eradication in the late 1950s and again in 2000, syphilis instances have grown tremendously over the last decade.
The report features the following organizations:
Dallas County Health and Human Services
2377 N. Stemmons Freeway
Dallas, TX 75207
214-819-1980
Community Prevention and Intervention Unit
8150 Brookriver Dr, South Tower Ste S400
Dallas, Texas 75247
469-291-2800
Planned Parenthood at the North Shelburne Health Center
9100 N. Central Expwy, #169
Dallas, TX 75231
214-368-1485
Resource Center
4012 Cedar Springs
Dallas, TX 75219
214-528-2336
7777 Forest Lane, Suite B-122
Dallas, Texas 71230
972-383-1060
Testing.com's report aims to educate the public about the current health crisis and encourage people in the community to reach out to local organizations for testing and treatment options. To view the full report, please visit https://www.testing.com/std-testing/dallas-tx/
ABOUT TESTING.COM
Testing.com is a trusted guide for lab and at-home testing information and resources. The online platform was launched in 2018 to help educate consumers about various lab tests and health screenings. Testing.com uses comprehensive, data-driven research to deliver content that includes articles on common conditions/diseases, current lab test and at-home screening options, medical testing fees and more. The site is produced by a team of experts that work with healthcare professionals to review and provide the most accurate and up-to-date lab testing information. To learn more, visit https://www.testing.com/.
