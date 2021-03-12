SEATTLE, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Testing.com, a trusted informational guide for medical lab testing and at-home screening, has published a report on the increasing STD cases and resources for addressing this issue in Dallas, including top local organizations with free or low-cost health screening options for residents.

According to the report, some geographical areas report a significant uptick in reported cases of STDs, particularly for the most commonly diagnosed, such as chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis. Dallas County reported a massive increase in the number of chlamydia cases in 2017 while CDC reports steady increases in the number of gonorrhea cases reported within the same county. From near eradication in the late 1950s and again in 2000, syphilis instances have grown tremendously over the last decade.

The report features the following organizations:

Dallas County Health and Human Services

2377 N. Stemmons Freeway

Dallas, TX 75207

214-819-1980

Dallascounty.org

Community Prevention and Intervention Unit

8150 Brookriver Dr, South Tower Ste S400

Dallas, Texas 75247

469-291-2800

Utsouthwestern.edu

Planned Parenthood at the North Shelburne Health Center

9100 N. Central Expwy, #169

Dallas, TX 75231

214-368-1485

Plannedparenthood.org

Resource Center

4012 Cedar Springs

Dallas, TX 75219

214-528-2336

Myresourcecenter.org

FreeSTDCheck.org

7777 Forest Lane, Suite B-122

Dallas, Texas 71230

972-383-1060

Freestdcheck.org

Testing.com's report aims to educate the public about the current health crisis and encourage people in the community to reach out to local organizations for testing and treatment options. To view the full report, please visit https://www.testing.com/std-testing/dallas-tx/

ABOUT TESTING.COM

Testing.com is a trusted guide for lab and at-home testing information and resources. The online platform was launched in 2018 to help educate consumers about various lab tests and health screenings. Testing.com uses comprehensive, data-driven research to deliver content that includes articles on common conditions/diseases, current lab test and at-home screening options, medical testing fees and more. The site is produced by a team of experts that work with healthcare professionals to review and provide the most accurate and up-to-date lab testing information. To learn more, visit https://www.testing.com/.

