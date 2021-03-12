SEATTLE, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Testing.com, a trusted informational guide for medical lab testing and at-home screening, has published a report on the increasing STD cases and resources for addressing this issue in Denver, including top local organizations with free or low-cost health screening options for residents.

According to the report, three most common STDs, chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis are up dramatically for the fourth consecutive year. Although it's seen the smallest increase by percentage, chlamydia remains the most prevalent STD in Denver while the rate of gonorrhea infections grew more sharply than both chlamydia and syphilis combined. In Denver County, reported cases of syphilis climbed 75% since 2014 with 405 new cases in 2018.

The report features the following organizations:

Denver Public Health

605 Bannock Street

Denver, CO 80204

303-602-3540

Denverpublichealth.org

HeyDenver

1720 Pearl Street

Denver, CO 80203

303-962-2880

Heydenver.org

Denver Central Planned Parenthood

921 E 14th Avenue

Denver, CO 80218

Multiple Denver locations

303-832-5069

Plannedparenthood.org

Alternatives Pregnancy Center

1440 Blake Street, Suite 200

Denver, CO 80202

Multiple Denver locations

303-295-8815

Youhavealternatives.org

It Takes A Village

1475 Lima Street

Aurora, CO 80010

303-367-4747

Ittakesavillagecolorado.org

Vivent Health

5250 Leetsdale Drive, Suite 300

Denver, CO 80246

303-393-8050

Viventhealth.org

The Center on Colfax

1301 East Colfax Avenue

Denver, CO 80218

303-733-7743

Lgbtqcolorado.org

Testing.com's report aims to educate the public about the current health crisis and encourage people in the community to reach out to local organizations for testing and treatment options. To view the full report, please visit https://www.testing.com/std-testing/denver-co/

ABOUT TESTING.COM

Testing.com is a trusted guide for lab and at-home testing information and resources. The online platform was launched in 2018 to help educate consumers about various lab tests and health screenings. Testing.com uses comprehensive, data-driven research to deliver content that includes articles on common conditions/diseases, current lab test and at-home screening options, medical testing fees and more. The site is produced by a team of experts that work with healthcare professionals to review and provide the most accurate and up-to-date lab testing information. To learn more, visit https://www.testing.com/.

