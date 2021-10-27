NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The testosterone replacement therapy market size is expected to increase by USD 113.54 million from 2019 to 2024, registering a CAGR of almost 1%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The testosterone replacement therapy market is segmented by product (injectables, topicals, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Download FREE Sample Report to explore growth opportunities in the testosterone replacement therapy market.

The testosterone replacement therapy market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The report identifies initiatives to increase awareness on disease among population and the rise in chronic diseases as some of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

The testosterone replacement therapy market covers the following areas:

Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market Sizing

Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market Forecast

Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • AbbVie Inc.
  • Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp.
  • Antares Pharma Inc.
  • Bayer AG
  • Clarus Therapeutics Inc.
  • Eli Lilly and Co.
  • Endo International Plc
  • Ferring Pharmaceuticals AS
  • Novartis AG
  • Pfizer Inc.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

  • Endocrinology Drugs Market: The endocrinology drugs market has been segmented by therapy area (diabetes drugs, hGH, thyroid hormone disorders, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Download Free Sample Report
  • Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market: The thyroid gland disorder treatment market has been segmented by type (hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Download Free Sample Report

Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of almost 1%

Market growth 2020-2024

USD 113.54 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

1.04

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 53%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, Germany, Japan, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AbbVie Inc., Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp., Antares Pharma Inc., Bayer AG, Clarus Therapeutics Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., Endo International Plc, Ferring Pharmaceuticals AS, Novartis AG, and Pfizer Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

For more valuable insights, View Our Report Snapshot

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/testosterone-replacement-therapy-market-to-grow-by-usd-113-54-million-from-2019-to-2024technavio-301409741.html

SOURCE Technavio

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.