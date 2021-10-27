NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The testosterone replacement therapy market size is expected to increase by USD 113.54 million from 2019 to 2024, registering a CAGR of almost 1%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The testosterone replacement therapy market is segmented by product (injectables, topicals, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
Download FREE Sample Report to explore growth opportunities in the testosterone replacement therapy market.
The testosterone replacement therapy market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The report identifies initiatives to increase awareness on disease among population and the rise in chronic diseases as some of the major factors driving the growth of the market.
The testosterone replacement therapy market covers the following areas:
Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market Sizing
Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market Forecast
Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- AbbVie Inc.
- Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp.
- Antares Pharma Inc.
- Bayer AG
- Clarus Therapeutics Inc.
- Eli Lilly and Co.
- Endo International Plc
- Ferring Pharmaceuticals AS
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.
Related Reports:
- Endocrinology Drugs Market: The endocrinology drugs market has been segmented by therapy area (diabetes drugs, hGH, thyroid hormone disorders, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Download Free Sample Report
- Thyroid Gland Disorder Treatment Market: The thyroid gland disorder treatment market has been segmented by type (hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Download Free Sample Report
Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of almost 1%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 113.54 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
1.04
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Performing market contribution
North America at 53%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, Germany, Japan, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AbbVie Inc., Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp., Antares Pharma Inc., Bayer AG, Clarus Therapeutics Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., Endo International Plc, Ferring Pharmaceuticals AS, Novartis AG, and Pfizer Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
For more valuable insights, View Our Report Snapshot
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/testosterone-replacement-therapy-market-to-grow-by-usd-113-54-million-from-2019-to-2024technavio-301409741.html
SOURCE Technavio