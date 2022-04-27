Discovery Point Retreat, a leading provider of integrated addiction and behavioral health treatment, is proud to announce a new program tailored to the needs of professionals.
DALLAS, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Located in Waxahachie and Ennis, TX, Discovery Point Retreat's new executive addiction treatment program is exclusively designed to serve professionals and midlife adults in an individualized way with dedicated services and accommodations in a discrete, comfortable environment. The program provides a full continuum of care from medical detox to residential and outpatient treatment, with specialized offerings that include:
- Separate accommodations with private rooms available
- Therapy among peers in a similar life stage
- Access to mobile devices and laptops to maintain work and family responsibilities
- Customized treatment schedule aligned with work obligations, avoiding the need to take a full leave of absence
- Dedicated spaces for remote work with video conferencing web cameras
- Partnership with EAPs and unions, ensuring adherence to all requirements
Professionals can recover in a supportive environment among understanding peers facing similar issues. Clients come from a range of industries and include corporate executives, pilots, attorneys, professional athletes, doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals.
World-class care is provided by masters level licensed clinicians who are experts in facilitating the executive rehabilitation process and have years of experience working with EAPs, unions, state boards, employers, and professional health programs to help clients transition safely back into the workplace and resume their lives.
Treatment takes place in a comfortable home surrounded by acres of ranch land, which offers an ideal setting conducive to relaxation and recovery. Amenities range from an onsite chef to wellness options including an onsite gym, access to golf, equine therapy, hiking trails and more.
Bryan Pickryl, Chief Operating Officer of Discovery Point Retreat, states:
"Our program is uniquely designed to support the needs of working professionals, from customized treatment schedules aligned with work responsibilities, to close partnership with EAPs, unions and other organizations to meet necessary requirements. Our highest quality medical and clinical treatment combined with holistic care results in better outcomes for recovering professionals, laying a strong foundation for long-term sobriety. We also understand the importance of discretion and confidentiality during the treatment process and work with you to ensure the utmost comfort and peace of mind."
About Discovery Point Retreat
Discovery Point Retreat is a leading Joint Commission accredited rehab center near Dallas, TX providing evidence-based, outcome driven and affordable addiction treatment. With a full continuum including medical detoxification, inpatient and outpatient programs, we can offer the right level of care at the right time for adults struggling with substance use and co-occurring mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety and trauma. Discovery Point Retreat is renowned for clinical excellence and remarkable results. We are committed to the ongoing success of our clients, offering a treatment guarantee, extensive aftercare planning services, and lifelong alumni support to ensure all clients continue to grow and thrive beyond treatment completion.
For more information about Discovery Point Retreat, visit our website at https://discoverypointretreat.com/.
