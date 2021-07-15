HOUSTON, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Forecasters with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recently predicted an above-normal 2021 hurricane season for the United States, and a Houston, TX-based emergency room physician said now is the time for Texans to prepare.
Dr. Kanti Bansal, a board-certified emergency medicine physician and managing partner at SignatureCare Emergency Center urged Texans to prepare an emergency kit for their families in preparation for an active hurricane season this week.
He said that it may be too late once there is an active hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico.
"Texans should not wait until there is an active hurricane in the gulf to prepare their emergency kits. By then it may already be too late. If you wait, you may be scrambling to find the necessities," Dr. Bansal said.
NOAA's Climate Prediction Center predicted a 60% chance of the United States seeing an above-normal hurricane season.
"For 2021, a likely range of 13 to 20 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher), of which 6 to 10 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including 3 to 5 major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher) is expected.
NOAA provides these ranges with a 70% confidence. The Atlantic hurricane season extends from June 1 through November 30," NOAA said.
Dr. Bansal said now is the time for Texans, especially those living along the coastline and a little higher inland to get prepared for the dangers associated with active hurricane seasons.
"It only takes one major hurricane to see devastating results and if history has taught us anything, it is that those who fail to adequately prepare ultimately pay a heavy price," the Houston ER physician said.
He said every emergency kit should contain at least a three-day supply of food for the family, prescription medicines, battery-powered radio, flashlight, first aid kit, extra batteries, whistle, dust mask, plastic sheeting and duct tape, moist towelettes, emergency blankets, a change of clothes, one gallon of portable water per household member per day, including pets, garbage bags and plastic ties, wrench or pliers, can opener, map, cellphone chargers, and battery backup.
"They can choose to add other items like aspirin, blankets, and extra clothes for the whole family as they see fit. Additional infant formulas and pet foods are also important for families with younger kids, and pets. The idea is to ensure that the family is prepared should we see a major hurricane in the Gulf," Bansal added.
For all the items necessary for a complete emergency kit, see this list from FEMA's ready.gov.
