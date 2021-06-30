DALLAS, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nine U.S. Dermatology Partners doctors are being recognized by their peers as Super Doctors® Rising Stars in the July 2021 issue of Texas Monthly.
The selection process for Super Doctors is a rigorous process designed to identify physicians who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Each year, Texas Monthly asks doctors across the state to nominate colleagues (excluding themselves) who they would trust for their own medical care. The Super Doctors research team then investigates independently. Candidates are evaluated based on peer recognition, professional achievement, and disciplinary history. The highest-ranking nominated physicians are asked to serve on a selection panel, which helps to determine the final list of Super Doctors. The final list represents 5% of Texas physicians.
Doctors recognized as Rising Stars meet the same criteria as Super Doctors and have been actively practicing for 10 years or less. Only 2.5% of all active physicians are selected to the Rising Star list. The physicians being honored represent cities throughout the state of Texas.
"We are proud to have so many of our physicians honored by their peers for their professional excellence and achievements via the Rising Star Award, with six of the recognized physicians being first-time recipients. Their inclusion in this prestigious list is a tribute to their clinical expertise, their dedication to providing exceptional care, and their collaboration with peers for the mutual benefit of their patients.
Awards that utilize a rigorous selection process can be a valuable tool for patients who are evaluating their healthcare options. We are pleased to have our physicians included in such an important resource," said CEO Paul Singh.
U.S. Dermatology Partners Rising Stars 2021
Recognized for Dermatology
Matthew Hoffmann, M.D., Longview
Lindsey Hunter-Ellul, M.D., Tyler
Michaela Overturf, M.D., Nacogdoches
Lauren Snitzer, M.D., Sugar Land
Titilola Sode, M.D., Dallas
Valerie Truong, M.D., Dallas, Plano
Greg Walker, M.D, Waco
Dustin Wilkes, D.O., Weatherford
John "Jay" Wofford, MD, Dallas, Plano
About U.S. Dermatology Partners
As one of the largest physician-owned dermatology practices in the country, U.S. Dermatology Partners patients not only have access to general medical, surgical, and cosmetic skin treatments through its coordinated care network, but also benefit from the practice's strong dermatology subspecialty thought leaders and medical advisory board. To be the best partners to its patients, U.S. Dermatology Partners is fervently focused on providing the highest level of patient-first care, and its team, therefore, includes recognized national leaders in areas such as clinical research, psoriasis, and Mohs Surgery. To learn more, visit usdermatologypartners.com.
