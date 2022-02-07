AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Texas Physical Therapy Specialists (TexPTS) is pleased to announce their newest clinic has opened today in Austin Texas. Located at 1201 Barbara Jordan Blvd. Suite 600, Austin, TX, the clinic is TexPTS's 37th location.
Scott Cartwright, PT, DPT, OCS, will serve as the Austin-Mueller Clinic Director and primary treating physical therapist. He is among the top 8% of advanced educated physical therapists in the nation as a board certified Orthopedic Clinical Specialist (OCS).
Austin-Mueller specializes in providing exceptional physical therapy through a combination of evidence-based practice, care excellence, and clinical excellence. Services offered from the Austin-Mueller, clinic will include manual and orthopaedic physical therapy, trigger point dry needling, spinal manipulation/mobilization, and instrumented soft tissue massage. The clinic will also include Blood Flow Restriction Training and Game Ready Equipment, which utilizes revolutionary technology to promote faster healing times in post-injury or surgery.
"I am excited to be opening this new location in Austin Mueller, and to have been part of the TexPTS team for the last 5 years," says Cartwright. "This clinic is a great opportunity for us to meet the needs of our patients and offer excellent customer service/care to the Austin-Mueller, community. I look forward to helping the community work to achieve their optimal level of function."
For more information about the new Austin-Muller clinic and a full list of TexPTS' services and offerings, please visit https://www.texpts.com/for-patients/schedule-an-appointment/. To book an appointment with Scott, please call (512) 900-8880.
About TexPTS
Texas Physical Therapy Specialists (TexPTS) is a Texas-based, private physical therapy practice group. As a proud member of the Confluent Health family, TexPTS positively impacts patients lives by delivering the best care and results through proven research, innovative treatments and technologies, and an approach that treats patients like family. For more information, visit texpts.com, or find them on Facebook at @texpts.
