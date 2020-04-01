HOUSTON, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TSO, Inc., a member-owned cooperative consisting of over 120 locations throughout Texas and Louisiana, announced that as of March 30, 2020, approximately 60 percent of their locations were open and staffed. Most locations are not performing routine eye exams, but are available to treat eye emergencies and provide people with their prescription eyewear. Many are offering curb-side pick-up of contact lenses and eyeglasses.
The TSO Network corporate office began communicating with members on March 16, 2020, before most of Texas counties containing major metro areas had issued shelter-in-place orders.
"It was important that the TSO Network corporate office did all we could to prepare our members and their patients for how we would handle an expanding crisis," said John D. Marvin, President. "We provided our members with social media tools, email templates, and CDC guidelines to help them communicate with their patients and assure them that it was safe to keep their appointments."
As the virus spread throughout the United States and metropolitan areas began issuing shelter-in-place orders, the TSO corporate office's priority changed.
"We started helping members access government programs and information that would assist them in meeting payroll and lease payment challenges. A live webinar was held with almost 100 percent attendance of our membership to address these two major financial issues," said Dr. Reid Robertson, Chairman of the Board.
The webinar included presentations by TSO Chairman of the Board, Dr. Reid Robertson of Allen, TX; Dr. Mark Wright, Professional Editor of Review of Optometric Business and TSO, Inc. board member; attorney at law, Veronica Rossitto; and John D. Marvin, President.
This webinar was followed-up with a series of legal guidance papers on issues such as landlord relations, lease obligations, changes in unemployment compensation, The Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), and the CARES Act. These memoranda gave TSO members the information they need to understand their obligations to employees and how they can access the benefits of the federal government programs included for financial assistance for small business.
All of the legal guidance memoranda, relevant links for financial guidance, sample templates for patient and vendor correspondence, and recorded advisories live in an exclusive COVID-19 Resource Center inside TSO's internal intranet website. This resource center is updated daily with current information. The intranet also includes a newly implemented feature where TSO members can submit questions that pertain to legal and accounting issues. TSO, Inc. provides legal and financial answers and advice using partnering law and CPA firms.
"Our priority is to make sure each one of our members and their team member associates can successfully navigate this crisis challenge. We are focused like a laser beam. We have tremendous opticians, receptionists, ophthalmic techs, and lab personnel that are facing serious financial issues due to no fault of their own or the member for whom they work. We must make sure that Texas State Optical locations, their owners, and their staff have everything they need to financially survive what is likely going to be an extended time of low or no revenues," said Marvin.
