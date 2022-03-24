Texere Publishing is proud to announce that it has achieved the coveted "We invest in people silver accreditation" from Investors in People.
NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Silver represents a fantastic achievement – something only 15 percent of assessed organizations are able to celebrate. Silver Accreditation acknowledges not only that the right principles are in place but also that people and leaders are making active efforts to ensure consistency, with everyone in the organization feeling the effects.
Texere, a global media business specializing in the science and medical markets, joins a community of 15,000 organizations across 75 countries that "make work better" – the motto of Investors in People. Founded in 2012, Texere has gone from strength to strength, launching a number of successful brands and products by continually focusing on its most important asset: talented people.
Paul Devoy, CEO of Investors in People, said, "We'd like to congratulate Texere Publishing. Silver accreditation on We invest in people is a remarkable effort for any organization and places Texere in fine company with a host of organizations that understand the value of people."
Investors in People believes that the success of any organization begins and ends with people. If everyone can make work better for everyone, then they make work better for every organization. Ultimately, we make society stronger, healthier, and happier.
Tara Higby, HR Manager at Texere Publishing, said, "Being awarded the Investors in People silver accreditation in 2022 is a wonderful way to celebrate a big milestone for Texere – our 10 year anniversary. We are all thrilled – especially given that it is the first time we have applied for this prestigious accolade. For me, this achievement underscores a core value at Texere – that our employees are at the heart of everything we do – and recognizes our ongoing commitment to creating an environment where individuals are able to grow and reach their full potential."
About Texere Publishing
At Texere Publishing, we deliver compelling, behind the scenes stories that matter in the life sciences and medicine. Our unrivaled access to key opinion leaders, influencers, scientists, and doctors who are making a difference, means that our readers are connected to the pulse of their fields. Founded in 2012, we have expanded our editorial beat to the world with our presence in the US, Canada, and the UK. Visionary. Innovative. Fearless. Join us on our journey to cover the stories that matter to you.
Publishers of The Analytical Scientist, The Cannabis Scientist, The Medicine Maker, The Ophthalmologist, The Pathologist, and The Translational Scientist.
texerepublishing.com | Twitter | LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook
About Investors in People
Most of us will spend around 80,000 hours at work in our lifetimes. For something that takes up that much of our time, we think people deserve to get more out of it than just a regular pay cheque. That's why we've already helped more than 11 million people across 75 countries to make work better.
And you know what, we're just getting started…
How are we doing that? We're a community interest company, which means we put our purpose before our profits. That means everything we do and every direction we take is done to make work better. Organizations that meet the We invest in our people framework are proud to display their accreditation to the world. Because they understand that it's people that make work better.
