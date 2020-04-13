AUBURN, Ga., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canvas ETC, a textile supplier and e-commerce business, has donated thousands of face masks to area doctors, clinics and hospitals.
Nik Narwani, spokesperson for the company, shares, "We source fabrics domestically and from all over the world. Because we have built up goodwill with manufacturers, we were able to put those relationships to good use. Our company wants to give our community's healthcare workers every chance to help us beat this virus safely."
Like in so many cities all over the United States, Atlanta and suburban healthcare facilities are struggling to prepare for the possible influx of COVID-19 patients. Responding to the need for personal protective equipment (PPE), Canvas ETC distributed thousands of face masks to Emory Healthcare, Piedmont Atlanta Hospital, and other local clinics.
"I think we all recognize the need to support the most vulnerable essential workers in this fight: our healthcare workers," Narwani adds. "Canvas ETC will continue helping our community in any way we can."
About Canvas ETC
Canvas ETC is a leading wholesale supplier of a varied range of textile products located in Auburn, Georgia. Their specialties include yarn, industrial fabrics, apparel fabric, made-up and finished products. As a family-owned business with over 60 years of combined textile experience, the company has served the greater Atlanta area and customers all over the country through their e-commerce channels. Learn more on their website: canvasetc.com.
