Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) Secretary General Ms. Duangjai Asawachintachit announced that, at a meeting held today, the Board approved policy measures including an extension of the investment acceleration package and of the incentive package for investments in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC). The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, also approved new special incentives for investments in the medical, science and technology zones.