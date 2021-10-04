PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thaxton Interim Leadership ("Thaxton"), an American Health Staffing Group company, announced today that the firm's founder and President, Jay Somera, will retire, effective Dec. 1, 2021. Bonnie Britton will serve as President of the company upon Somera's retirement.
"Jay founded the company in 2012 and built a very successful firm. We will always be thankful for his years of service to his team, his clients, and the AHSG organization. We wish him all the best in retirement," Mark Smith, CEO said.
Britton will lead AHSG's interim leadership staffing efforts and will report directly to the CEO. The leadership role will enable the continued growth for these services during an era in which healthcare organizations face significant workforce challenges and need strong partners and talent to deliver the highest quality patient care and accomplish their most important objectives.
"We're at a pivotal moment in the industry and I'm thrilled to be joining the Thaxton and American Health Staffing Group team," Britton said. "This organization has built something special and I'm excited to be a part of the next phase of growth for Thaxton and AHSG."
Throughout Britton's two decades of experience in talent acquisition and workforce solutions services industry, she successfully led multiple industry-leading divisions to accomplish significant growth and innovation. Her diverse experience covers every role that supports healthcare clients today.
"Bonnie has a demonstrated level of knowledge and experience in our industry that will immediately make an impact in our organization. She is a true industry veteran and has a wealth of knowledge, having led teams in many specialties and of various sizes. The breadth of her experience will benefit our team in the long run. We are delighted to have her on our team," Smith said.
About Thaxton Interim Leadership:
Founded in 2012, Thaxton Interim Leadership is a main player in the healthcare interim leadership space. Built for the modern healthcare system, Thaxton is a team of leadership professionals dedicated to providing leadership solutions to its clients. Thaxton's specialty is in covering the full range of management and leadership of all nursing departments for acute care hospitals, outpatient services, long term care and home health. Learn more at thaxtonleadership.com.
About American Health Staffing Group:
AHSG is a national and diversified healthcare staffing platform, serving 2,500+ endpoints across health systems, hospitals, outpatient clinics and school districts in all 50 states. Headquartered in Edmond, Oklahoma and with additional offices in Michigan, Oregon, South Carolina and Texas, AHSG's six divisions span across high growth and resilient segments of healthcare staffing including nursing, allied health, pharmacy, interim leadership, dialysis, and technology.
AHSG is a portfolio company of BelHealth Investment Partners, LLC
