FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lighthouse Heath & Wellness and the 100 Club of Illinois are proud to provide Illinois First Responders, 100 Club families, and scholars essential health resources at their fingertips. The app provides a host of first-responder focused features, including 24/7 access to the Lighthouse Health & Wellness content library which provides resources across topics including personal wellness, mental health, physical fitness, financial fitness, substance use and addiction, self-assessments, training, therapist-finder, chaplain connection and more. The app is free to download on the iOS and Android app stores.
"We are looking forward to expanding our relationship to continue to support the 100 Club of IL's mission, and to directly support public safety agencies across the state," said Joe Ramirez, Founder & CEO of Lighthouse Health & Wellness.
The 100 Club of Illinois provides resources, several forms of financial support, access to training, and moral support to both the families of first responders killed in the line of duty and active duty first responders throughout the state of Illinois. All sworn federal, state, county and local first responders stationed in Illinois are included.
About Lighthouse Health & Wellness
Lighthouse Health & Wellness is a public benefit corporation with a mandated mission of ensuring that every public safety agency in the United States can provide its employees and their families with confidential and anonymous access to health and wellness resources. Lighthouse Health & Wellness accomplishes this by providing mobile app and web portal platforms that provide our nation's first responders private access to culturally competent, cutting edge health and wellness information and resources. Lighthouse Health & Wellness was formed through parent company Apex Mobile's work in creating mobile and app-based communications for law enforcement and public safety agencies throughout the US. For more information about Lighthouse Health & Wellness and their first responder health and wellness programs call 949-305-7008 or go to https://www.lighthousehw.org.
